Twins vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Twins vs Guardians Game Info

Minnesota Twins (49-51) vs. Cleveland Guardians (52-48)

Date: Monday, July 20, 2026

Monday, July 20, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Twins.TV

Twins vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-124) | CLE: (+106)

MIN: (-124) | CLE: (+106) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+140) | CLE: +1.5 (-170)

MIN: -1.5 (+140) | CLE: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 6-5, 3.34 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 3-9, 3.90 ERA

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (6-5) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (3-9). Ryan and his team have a record of 12-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Ryan's team has a record of 8-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians have gone 4-14-0 ATS in Bibee's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians have a 3-5 record in Bibee's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (62.7%)

Twins vs Guardians Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

Twins vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Twins. The Guardians are -170 to cover, and the Twins are +140.

Twins vs Guardians Over/Under

Twins versus Guardians, on July 20, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

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Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 20, or 57.1%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 8-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 98 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 98 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 54-44-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have a 23-20 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 53.5% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Cleveland has gone 17-13 (56.7%).

The Guardians have played in 94 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-49-0).

The Guardians have covered 48.9% of their games this season, going 46-48-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to 31 extra-base hits. He has a .249 batting average and an on-base percentage of .307.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 84th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Lee hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with two walks.

Josh Bell has hit 13 homers this season while driving in 60 runs. He's batting .249 this season and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .307.

His batting average is 84th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 113th, and his slugging percentage 76th.

Bell enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double and two walks.

Kody Clemens has collected 75 base hits, an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .492 this season.

Luke Keaschall leads Minnesota in OBP (.352) this season, fueled by 83 hits.

Keaschall takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with two walks and an RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has put up a team-best OBP (.345), and leads the Guardians in hits (86). He's batting .277 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

DeLauter hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Brayan Rocchio paces his team with a .399 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 46th, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Steven Kwan has 11 doubles, two triples, a home run and 47 walks while batting .240.

Travis Bazzana is batting .239 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.

Twins vs Guardians Head to Head

7/9/2026: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/8/2026: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/7/2026: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/10/2026: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/8/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/21/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/20/2025: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2025: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/3/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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