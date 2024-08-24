Twins vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 24

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

Twins vs Cardinals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (71-57) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-64)

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-148) | STL: (+126)

MIN: (-148) | STL: (+126) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+134) | STL: +1.5 (-162)

MIN: -1.5 (+134) | STL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Twins vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 11-8, 4.47 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 11-8, 3.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (11-8) to the mound, while Sonny Gray (11-8) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. When Lopez starts, his team is 11-13-0 against the spread this season. Lopez's team has been victorious in 63.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-7. When Gray starts, the Cardinals are 9-13-0 against the spread. The Cardinals are 1-2 in Gray's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (57.7%)

Twins vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Cardinals reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-148) and St. Louis as the underdog (+126) on the road.

Twins vs Cardinals Spread

The Twins are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +134 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -162.

Twins vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Cardinals game on August 24 has been set at 8.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Twins vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 52 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 33-14 when favored by -148 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 63 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 124 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 59-65-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have a 29-32 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, St. Louis has gone 4-11 (26.7%).

The Cardinals have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-63-2).

The Cardinals have gone 59-64-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota in total hits (98) this season while batting .237 with 41 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .323 and a slugging percentage of .423.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 101st in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Willi Castro leads the Twins with an OPS of .738. He has a slash line of .254/.336/.402 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 63rd, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 93rd.

Ryan Jeffers has 78 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.316/.474.

Jeffers has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Jose Miranda has been key for Minnesota with 100 hits, an OBP of .344 plus a slugging percentage of .485.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has accumulated 120 hits, a team-best for the Cardinals. He's batting .276 and slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 26th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Brendan Donovan has a .333 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .393.

His batting average ranks 44th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 101st in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is batting .271 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Masyn Winn's .419 slugging percentage paces his team.

Twins vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/23/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2023: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/2/2023: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/1/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

