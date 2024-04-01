Twins vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Minnesota Twins.

Brewers vs Twins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (3-0) vs. Minnesota Twins (2-1)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-116) | MIN: (-102)

MIL: (-116) | MIN: (-102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-188) | MIN: -1.5 (+155)

MIL: +1.5 (-188) | MIN: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jakob Junis (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Louie Varland (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Brewers will look to Jakob Junis versus the Twins and Louie Varland. In games Junis pitched with a spread last season, his team was 3-1-0 ATS. Junis and his team had a 1-1 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season when Varland pitched his team went 5-5-0 against the spread. Varland and his team had a 3-4 record in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Brewers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (53.3%)

Brewers vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -116 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Twins are +155 to cover, while the Brewers are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Twins on April 2, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Brewers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Brewers were victorious in 54, or 58.7%, of the 92 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Milwaukee won 47 of 81 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents hit the over in 70 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Twins won 19 of the 48 games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (39.6%).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer last year, Minnesota went 19-26 (42.2%).

The Twins combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 80 times last season for an 80-75-6 record against the over/under.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich collected 153 hits last season and finished with a .370 OBP.

William Contreras had 156 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .457.

Willy Adames ended his last campaign with 120 hits, an OBP of .310, plus a slugging percentage of .407.

Brice Turang slashed .218/.285/.300 and finished with an OPS of .585.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana put up an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .429 while racking up 132 hits last season.

Max Kepler hit .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks.

Carlos Correa hit .230 with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 59 walks a season ago.

Willi Castro hit .257 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 34 walks.

