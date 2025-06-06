FanDuel Racing Belmont Promo: No Sweat Win Bet for the 2025 Belmont Stakes

The third leg of the Triple Crown takes place this weekend at the Belmont Stakes! To add to the excitement, FanDuel Racing has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a No Sweat bet for any "Win" bet on the 2025 Belmont Stakes!

Just opt into the promotion and place a win bet on a single horse in the Belmont Stakes on June 7, 2025. If your eligible wager loses, you will receive a bonus equal to the amount wagered (up to a maximum amount as communicated on the "Promotions Page" of your FDR Account).

Learn about each horse, jockeys, trainers, and more at FanDuel Research.

Don’t miss out on the fun -- start betting with FanDuel Racing today!

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Racing account. Click the "Opt In" button to activate the promotion. Place a win bet on a single horse in the Belmont Stakes on June 7, 2025. Only your first single horse win bet after opt in on the Belmont Stakes is eligible. If your wager loses, get a refund as a Racing Bonus up to your offer amount.

Restrictions may apply. Log into FanDuel Racing for more details.

There is a limit of one Promotion Bonus per person.

Allow up to 5 days for refund to be credited to your account. Refund will be issued as a nonwithdrawable Racing Bonus that expires after 9 days. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Racing.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are legal residents of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia or Wyoming at the time and date of entry.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end on June 7th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account and opt in required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 9 days after issuance. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.