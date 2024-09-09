Twins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels.

Twins vs Angels Game Info

Minnesota Twins (76-67) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-84)

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Monday, September 9, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-172) | LAA: (+144)

MIN: (-172) | LAA: (+144) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+122) | LAA: +1.5 (-146)

MIN: -1.5 (+122) | LAA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Festa (Twins) - 2-5, 4.75 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-6, 5.87 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send David Festa (2-5) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (3-6) will take the ball for the Angels. When Festa starts, his team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season. Festa's team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have gone 7-6-0 against the spread when Detmers starts. The Angels are 4-6 in Detmers' 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (66.9%)

Twins vs Angels Moneyline

The Twins vs Angels moneyline has Minnesota as a -172 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +144 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Minnesota is +122 to cover the runline.

Twins vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Angels on Sept. 9 is 8. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Twins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 57 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 27-4 when favored by -172 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 68 of their 139 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 139 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 61-78-0 against the spread.

The Angels have gone 51-65 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Los Angeles has a 13-23 record (winning just 36.1% of its games).

The Angels have played in 141 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-68-8).

The Angels have gone 78-63-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota in total hits (107) this season while batting .235 with 44 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .324 and a slugging percentage of .420.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 111th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Willi Castro has a slash line of .246/.329/.389 this season and a team-best OPS of .718.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Jose Miranda has 113 hits this season and has a slash line of .299/.337/.466.

Miranda enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a triple and an RBI.

Ryan Jeffers has 20 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has accumulated 123 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .256 and slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 53rd in slugging.

Taylor Ward is slugging .431 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .244 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Nolan Schanuel a has .335 on-base percentage to pace the Angels.

Logan O'Hoppe is hitting .240 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 27 walks.

Twins vs Angels Head to Head

4/28/2024: 11-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/27/2024: 16-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

16-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/26/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2023: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/23/2023: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/22/2023: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/21/2023: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/20/2023: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/19/2023: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/25/2022: 10-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

