Tunisia vs Japan Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal in Tonight's World Cup Match?

Central ST in Japan's 3-4-2-1 — first in line for Japan's opening clear-cut chance regardless of timing 16 goals in 40 international appearances · 25 Eredivisie goals (top scorer) · bounce-back after 1 shot vs NED Tunisia defence: 11 conceded in 2 matches · 38.46% conversion rate allowed (tournament-high per Opta) 2.8x first-goal premium — same board average · no extra penalty vs other Japan players

📊 Why Ueda Is Japan's Best First-Goal Bet — The Position Argument +450 First goal 2.8x First-goal premium ~18% First goal implied ST Least 2H-skewed role Ueda is Japan's best first-goal pick because of his role. As the central striker in Japan's 3-4-2-1, he receives the ball in the most advanced central position whenever Japan transition. If Japan score first — particularly on a counter-attack against an open Tunisia side pushing men forward — Ueda is physically the furthest forward and the first to receive the final ball. Kamada, Nakamura, and Doan all arrive late from deeper positions; Ueda is already there. The +450 first-goal implied probability (~18%) is reasonable for the central striker of the heavily favoured team. $10 bet at +450 returns $55 total.

Scores24: "Against a Tunisia defense that's clearly struggling, the striker could make his mark. Often it's those 'silent' games that precede something special" — referencing his quiet Netherlands game. Compare.bet rates him "three-star value" for the anytime. Because Ueda is Japan's penalty taker and central finishing reference, the first-goal premium is justified in a way it isn't for the late-arriving midfielders. If Japan score once in the entire match, Ueda is the most likely scorer regardless of timing.

Note on timing: The 2nd-half WC pattern applies most strongly to midfielders arriving late into the box. Ueda's central striker position means that when Japan counter-attack in the first half against Tunisia's forward-pushed defence, he gets the first chance. He's not an "89th-minute player" the way Kamada demonstrably is. Back him at reasonable stakes as the best first-goal expression of Japan's dominant game script.