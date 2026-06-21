Tunisia vs Japan Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal in Tonight's World Cup Match?

Tunisia vs Japan First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Midnight Tonight | FanDuel
⚽
🔴 MIDNIGHT ET (JUN 21) · ESTADIO MONTERREY · FS1
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group F · Matchday 2 · FanDuel Sportsbook
Tunisia vs Japan: First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Ueda +450 primary first goal pick — central ST, best first-half case on Japan's roster · CRITICAL: 9 of Japan's last 10 WC goals scored in the 2nd half — first-goal premiums on late midfielders are expensive · Kamada +475 as companion · Tunisia first-goal bets micro-stakes only · full ESPN board confirmed.
Midnight June 20/21, 2026 · Odds via ESPN Live Board / FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+
🇹🇳
Tunisia ML
+600
Draw
+310
Over 2.5
+120
🇯🇵
Japan ML
-185
⚠️ 9 of Japan's last 10 WC goals scored in the 2nd half — first-goal premiums expensive on midfielders🔴 Kubo OUT (knee) · Junya Ito replacesUeda +450 first goal (primary) · Kamada +475 (companion)🇹🇳 BTTS failed all 6 H2H meetings — Tunisia first goal micro-stakes only
⚡ The Critical First-Goal Context — Read This First
🎯 Japan Score 9 of Their Last 10 WC Goals in the 2nd Half — First-Goal Odds Are Systematically Expensive on Midfielders
The Most Important Stat on the Entire First-Goal Board
FOX Sports confirms: nine of Japan's last 10 World Cup goals have come in the second half. Against the Netherlands, Japan had 31% possession and took just 3 shots in the first half, then dominated with 52% possession and 7 shots in the second. Japan's WC identity: absorb early pressure, find rhythm, strike late. The first-goal market is systematically biased against Japan's realistic goal pattern. When Japan score first, it's often the midfielder arriving late after sustained pressure — not the striker winning an early ball. First-goal bets on Kamada, Nakamura, or Doan require Japan to score early AND have their late-arriving players involved early. That contradicts their documented pattern.
What This Means for Betting
Ueda at +450 first goal is the best-justified pick precisely because he's the central striker whose scoring pattern is least tied to second-half late arrivals. Kamada at +475 is overpriced for first goal relative to his anytime — his two goals against the Netherlands both came in the 89th minute. He's the prototypical last-goal scorer, not the first.
The Counter-Argument — Tunisia Must Attack Tonight
Tunisia must win, which means they'll push men forward from kick-off, leaving space for Japan's counter-attacks. If Tunisia commit early, Japan could catch them on the break in the first half. This is the counter-argument to the 2nd-half pattern — and it's why first-goal bets carry more variance tonight than in a typical Japan match. Ueda benefits most from this scenario: as the central striker he's first in line on any first-half counter.
Primary first goal pick: Ueda +450 — as Japan's central striker he's the first player in line when Japan generate their opening clear-cut chance, regardless of whether it comes in the first or second half. His first-goal case is the best on Japan's roster because he's not a late-arriving midfielder. Companion: Kamada +475 — tightest first-goal premium (2.6x from +180 anytime), SBD explicit "top scorer prop," but his 89th-minute pattern argues against first goal. Run at smaller stakes.
First-goal odds from ESPN live board (Ueda +450, Kamada +475, 3rd player +500, 4th +550, three at +700, 8th +800 — all confirmed). Check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
⭐ Primary Pick: Ueda First Goal +450
⭐ PRIMARY FIRST GOAL PICKCentral ST · not a late-arriving midfielder · best first-goal role on Japan's board
Ayase Ueda — Japan ST (Feyenoord)
16 goals in 40 intl apps · ESPN anytime market leader (+160) · 25 Eredivisie goals · 1 shot vs NED (bounce-back)
First Goal
+450
Anytime
+160
2+ Goals
+950
Central ST in Japan's 3-4-2-1 — first in line for Japan's opening clear-cut chance regardless of timing16 goals in 40 international appearances · 25 Eredivisie goals (top scorer) · bounce-back after 1 shot vs NEDTunisia defence: 11 conceded in 2 matches · 38.46% conversion rate allowed (tournament-high per Opta)2.8x first-goal premium — same board average · no extra penalty vs other Japan players
📊 Why Ueda Is Japan's Best First-Goal Bet — The Position Argument
+450
First goal
2.8x
First-goal premium
~18%
First goal implied
ST
Least 2H-skewed role
Ueda is Japan's best first-goal pick because of his role. As the central striker in Japan's 3-4-2-1, he receives the ball in the most advanced central position whenever Japan transition. If Japan score first — particularly on a counter-attack against an open Tunisia side pushing men forward — Ueda is physically the furthest forward and the first to receive the final ball. Kamada, Nakamura, and Doan all arrive late from deeper positions; Ueda is already there. The +450 first-goal implied probability (~18%) is reasonable for the central striker of the heavily favoured team. $10 bet at +450 returns $55 total.
Scores24: "Against a Tunisia defense that's clearly struggling, the striker could make his mark. Often it's those 'silent' games that precede something special" — referencing his quiet Netherlands game. Compare.bet rates him "three-star value" for the anytime. Because Ueda is Japan's penalty taker and central finishing reference, the first-goal premium is justified in a way it isn't for the late-arriving midfielders. If Japan score once in the entire match, Ueda is the most likely scorer regardless of timing.
Note on timing: The 2nd-half WC pattern applies most strongly to midfielders arriving late into the box. Ueda's central striker position means that when Japan counter-attack in the first half against Tunisia's forward-pushed defence, he gets the first chance. He's not an "89th-minute player" the way Kamada demonstrably is. Back him at reasonable stakes as the best first-goal expression of Japan's dominant game script.
$10 at +450 returns $55 totalcompare.bet 3-star value · scores24 explicit · primary role suits first-goal market
SBD: "Daichi Kamada is my top goalscorer prop. With Kubo out, Kamada should command more touches in dangerous areas. He scored in Japan's opener and now faces a defense shipping 5.0 goals a game. Score Bet gives him only a 16.4% implied chance to find the net, and I think that's far too low." With Kubo absent, Kamada's creative load increases and his access to dangerous areas expands.
SBD explicit "top goalscorer prop" · Juvefc/SheKicks/Yahoo/OneFootball all explicit for anytimeTightest first-goal premium on the board: 2.6x (from +180 anytime to +475 first goal)Had 3 shots vs Netherlands (Racing Post) — most of any Japan midfielder · Kubo absence increases his dangerous-area touches⚠️ CAVEAT: Both Netherlands goals at the 89th minute — prototypical late scorer, not first-goal scorer. Back at smaller stakes.
The tightest first-goal premium (2.6x) is a market signal that Kamada is viewed as a realistic early-goal candidate. With Kubo absent, his first-half involvement increases. Racing Post: 3 shots vs Netherlands. If Kamada generates 3+ shots against a weaker Tunisia defence, at least one could arrive in the first half. At +475 first goal, he's a legitimate companion pick at smaller stakes alongside Ueda. $10 bet at +475 returns $57.50 total.
Recommendation: Kamada First Goal +475 at $5-7 (smaller than the $10 on Ueda). His anytime case is stronger — but the tightest board premium and SBD's explicit endorsement justify a companion dart. Better strategy: $10 Kamada anytime + $5 Kamada first goal, covering both scenarios.
🔴 The Skip Call — Back Kamada Anytime, Not First Goal
Why Kamada Anytime +180 Beats First Goal +475 as Your Primary Kamada Bet
Kamada's two goals against the Netherlands came in the 89th minute. His entire WC scoring pattern is second-half, late-arriving. Paying 2.6x extra for the specific condition that Japan score first AND Kamada is the scorer is asking the market to resolve something that contradicts his documented game pattern.
✅
Back: Kamada Anytime +180
Full coverage of his 13-goal-in-50-caps scoring pattern across all 90 minutes. Multiple sources explicit. $10 returns $28 total.
⚠️
Optional Add-On: Kamada First Goal +475 at $5-7
Only if you're specifically playing the first-goal market. Don't replace the anytime bet — add it at smaller stakes as a companion to Ueda +450.
🎯 Value Dart: Nakamura First Goal ~+500
Keito Nakamura — Japan LWB
11 goals in 26 caps · scored 52nd-min equaliser vs Netherlands · corner/free-kick taker
First Goal (est)
~+500
11 goals in 26 international appearances — extraordinary caps-to-goals ratio for a wing-backScored Japan's 52nd-minute equaliser vs Netherlands — earlier than Kamada's 89th-minute effortsTakes corners and free kicks for Japan — generates dangerous positions in both halves, not just the 2nd~+500 = $10 returns $60 total · earlier in-game scoring precedent than Kamada
Nakamura's 52nd-minute goal against the Netherlands positions him as a more realistic first-goal candidate among Japan's midfield options than Kamada at 89th minute. His set-piece delivery role means he generates dangerous positions in the first half. At ~+500 first goal, a $10 bet returns $60 — similar price to Ueda with a slightly different scoring route (set-piece or wing-back run vs central striker finish).
Recommendation: Nakamura First Goal ~+500 at $5-8 as a third dart alongside Ueda +450 and Kamada +475. His earlier-in-game scoring precedent (52nd minute vs 89th minute) makes his first-goal case marginally better than Kamada's at a similar price point.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board
🇯🇵 Japan Player
Anytime
First Goal
⭐ Ayase Ueda · ST (PRIMARY)
Central striker · furthest forward · not a late-arriving midfielder · penalty taker · compare.bet 3-star · $10 returns $55
+160
+450
💎 Daichi Kamada · CAM (COMPANION)
Tightest premium (2.6x) · SBD explicit "top scorer prop" · 3 shots vs NED · ⚠️ both NED goals at 89' · small stakes only
+180
+475
🎯 Keito Nakamura · LWB (VALUE DART)
11 goals in 26 caps · scored 52nd-min vs NED (earlier than Kamada) · corner/FK taker · $10 returns $60
~+200
~+500
Ritsu Doan · AMR (SKIP — back anytime)
Pushed into AM role · 99th pct shots qualifying · back anytime ~+210 rather than first goal ~+550
~+210
~+550
Daizen Maeda · AML (SKIP — back anytime)
Racing Post explicit anytime pick · back ~+270 anytime not ~+700 first goal
~+270
~+700
Junya Ito · AMR/RW (SKIP — back anytime)
15 goals in 70 caps · Japan's primary FK taker (3) · back anytime ~+270 not first goal ~+700
~+270
~+700
Koki Ogawa · F (potential starter per Oddschecker)
6 qualifying goals · skip first goal — only back anytime if starting confirmed
~+310
~+800
🇹🇳 Tunisia Player
Anytime
Notes
Hannibal Mejbri · CAM (Burnley)
RotoWire: "TUN's best hope runs through Hannibal" · BTTS failed all 6 H2H · Japan clean sheets in 5/6 · $2 max
~+700
$2 MAX
Elias Saad · ST · Firas Chaouat · ST (contender)
Tunisia primary forwards · BTTS caution extreme · micro-stakes only ($2 max) · historical pattern very strong against them
~+800
$2 MAX
*Japan first-goal odds confirmed from ESPN live board (Ueda +450, Kamada +475, 3rd player +500, 4th +550, three at +700, 8th +800). Nakamura/Doan/Maeda/Ito estimated from sequence. Tunisia first-goal odds estimated. Check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Must be 21+.
💎 Value Analysis
📐 Japan's 2nd-Half Pattern Makes First-Goal Bets Expensive on Midfielders
9 of Japan's last 10 WC goals came in the second half. First-goal bets on late-arriving midfielders (Kamada, Nakamura, Doan, Maeda) require Japan to score early AND have those specific players involved early — two conditions that contradict Japan's documented pattern. The premium is only well-justified for Ueda, whose central striker position means condition (c) doesn't apply.
✅ Primary: Ueda First Goal +450
BACK IT · PRIMARY
Central striker. Penalty taker. First in line on counter-attacks. Not a late-arriving midfielder. Bounce-back after 1 shot vs NED. 2.8x premium (board average — not penalised extra vs midfielders). $10 at +450 returns $55. Best-justified first-goal bet on the entire board.
💎 Companion: Kamada First Goal +475 (small stakes)
$5-7 MAX
Tightest premium (2.6x). SBD explicit. Kubo absence boosts his dangerous-area touches. ⚠️ 89th-minute pattern argues against. Back at $5-7 as companion to Ueda, not as the primary. Better: $10 anytime + $5 first-goal as the Kamada combo.
🎯 Value Dart: Nakamura First Goal ~+500
$5-8 STAKES
11 goals in 26 caps. Scored at minute 52 vs Netherlands (earlier than Kamada). Set-piece taker with delivery in both halves. His earlier in-game scoring precedent makes him marginally better than Kamada as a first-goal dart at similar prices. $10 at ~+500 returns $60.
🔴 Skip: Doan, Maeda, Junya Ito First Goal (~+550–+700)
BACK ANYTIME INSTEAD
All three are better anytime bets than first-goal bets. Their inside-forward or wide-attacker roles make them second-half scorers more often than first-half openers. Back Doan ~+210 anytime, Maeda ~+270 anytime, Ito ~+270 anytime instead — not the first-goal versions.
🇹🇳 Tunisia first goal — $2 absolute maximum
MICRO ONLY
BTTS failed in all 6 H2H meetings. Japan have kept clean sheets in 5 of 6 vs Tunisia. Racing Post: "Both teams have scored in just one of Tunisia's last 15 games." Hannibal Mejbri is the most likely route to a Tunisia goal per RotoWire. $2 maximum absolute.
🎯 First Goal Parlay Ideas
⚽ Tunisia vs Japan · First Goal Parlays · Midnight ET Tonight
Primary: Ueda First Goal + Japan ML (~+1400)
Ueda First Goal +450 + Japan ML -185. Correlated — if Ueda opens the scoring, Japan win. Combined approximately +1400. The primary first-goal game script. $5 bet returns ~$75 total.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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