Rangers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Padres Game Info

Texas Rangers (36-40) vs. San Diego Padres (39-36)

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Padres.TV

Rangers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-148) | SD: (+126)

TEX: (-148) | SD: (+126) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+150) | SD: +1.5 (-182)

TEX: -1.5 (+150) | SD: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rangers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 6-7, 4.23 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Padres) - 2-2, 4.56 ERA

The Rangers will call on Nathan Eovaldi (6-7) versus the Padres and Lucas Giolito (2-2). Eovaldi's team is 7-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Eovaldi starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-4. The Padres are 3-2-0 against the spread when Giolito starts. The Padres are 3-2 in Giolito's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (61.3%)

Rangers vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Padres, Texas is the favorite at -148, and San Diego is +126 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Padres Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Padres. The Rangers are +150 to cover the spread, while the Padres are -182.

Rangers vs Padres Over/Under

Rangers versus Padres, on June 21, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 19 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Texas has won two of six games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 34 of 75 chances this season.

The Rangers are 37-38-0 against the spread in their 75 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have been the moneyline underdog 39 total times this season. They've gone 19-20 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, San Diego has gone 3-7 (30%).

The Padres have played in 75 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-41-1).

The Padres have collected a 40-35-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.455) and total hits (84) this season. He has a .305 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Jung will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double and a walk.

Jake Burger is batting .249 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks, while slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging in the major leagues.

Burger takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has collected 75 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Nimmo brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with three doubles and an RBI.

Ezequiel Duran has been key for Texas with 61 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .428.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .355. Both lead the Padres. He's batting .282.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 33rd, his on-base percentage is 55th, and he is 131st in slugging.

Manny Machado is hitting .178 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .367 with an on-base percentage of .256.

He ranks 157th in batting average, 156th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Gavin Sheets has 50 hits, a team-high for the Padres.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .224 with four doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks.

Rangers vs Padres Head to Head

6/20/2026: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2026: 9-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/6/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/5/2025: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/4/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/4/2024: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/3/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/2/2024: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/30/2023: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/29/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!