Athletics vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 12:13 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Athletics taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Athletics vs Angels Game Info

Athletics (38-38) vs. Los Angeles Angels (30-47)

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and ABTV

Athletics vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-164) | LAA: (+138)

OAK: (-164) | LAA: (+138) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152)

OAK: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Athletics vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 2-3, 6.15 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-5, 3.68 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jack Perkins (2-3) for the Athletics and Reid Detmers (3-5) for the Angels. Perkins' team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Perkins' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels have gone 6-9-0 ATS in Detmers' 15 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Detmers' starts this season, and they went 4-8 in those games.

Athletics vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (54.7%)

Athletics vs Angels Moneyline

The Athletics vs Angels moneyline has the Athletics as a -164 favorite, while the Angels are a +138 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Angels Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Athletics are +126 to cover, while the Angels are -152 to cover.

Athletics vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Athletics-Angels on June 21 is 9.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Bet on Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Angels Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in 13, or 52%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won two of three games when listed as at least -164 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 76 games with a total this season.

In 76 games with a line this season, the Athletics have a mark of 39-37-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 22 of the 58 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.9%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, the Angels have gone 9-12 (42.9%).

The Angels have played in 76 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-39-2).

The Angels are 40-36-0 against the spread this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has 78 hits and an OBP of .436, both of which rank first among Sacramento hitters this season. He has a .287 batting average and a slugging percentage of .544.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is ninth in slugging.

Shea Langeliers has an OPS of .865, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .528 this season. He's batting .274.

Among qualified hitters, he is 47th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Langeliers enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom has 65 hits this season and has a slash line of .243/.343/.479.

Soderstrom brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Zack Gelof has been key for Sacramento with 58 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .502.

Gelof brings a 23-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks while batting .225. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is 132nd, his on-base percentage is 90th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Jo Adell paces his team with a .385 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .246 with an on-base percentage of .291.

He is currently 93rd in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .253 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Vaughn Grissom is hitting .241 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Athletics vs Angels Head to Head

6/19/2026: 12-11 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-11 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/18/2026: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/21/2026: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/20/2026: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/19/2026: 14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/18/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/7/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/6/2025: 17-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

17-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2025: 10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/17/2025: 11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!