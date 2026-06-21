Diamondbacks vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Minnesota Twins.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Twins Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-36) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-41)

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Peacock

Diamondbacks vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-118) | MIN: (+100)

ARI: (-118) | MIN: (+100) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-192) | MIN: -1.5 (+158)

ARI: +1.5 (-192) | MIN: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Diamondbacks vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Diamondbacks) vs TBA (Twins)

As of this writing, a starting pitcher has yet to be named by either squad.

Diamondbacks vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (55.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -118 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Twins are +158 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Twins Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Twins game on June 21 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Twins Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 21, or 63.6%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Arizona has a record of 17-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 32 of their 74 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 42-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have compiled a 21-27 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.8% of those games).

Minnesota has a 21-23 record (winning 47.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

In the 75 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-26-2).

The Twins have put together a 41-34-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 76 hits and an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .554. He's batting .283.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Carroll will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and eight RBIs.

Ketel Marte is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks, while slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .312.

His batting average ranks 70th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 112th, and his slugging percentage 62nd.

Marte takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is batting .326 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .356 this season.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .261 with a .301 OBP and 39 RBI for Arizona this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 73 hits with a .588 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Twins. He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .334.

He is 49th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Brooks Lee has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .236. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .294.

His batting average is 113th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 135th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Josh Bell is batting .244 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Luke Keaschall has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks while hitting .253.

Diamondbacks vs Twins Head to Head

6/19/2026: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/14/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/13/2025: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/12/2025: 9-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/27/2024: 13-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/26/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/25/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/5/2023: 12-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/4/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/19/2022: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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