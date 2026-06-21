Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 12:14 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Baltimore Orioles is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Dodgers vs Orioles Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (49-27) vs. Baltimore Orioles (35-42)

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and MASN

Dodgers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-255) | BAL: (+210)

LAD: (-255) | BAL: (+210) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-125) | BAL: +1.5 (+104)

LAD: -1.5 (-125) | BAL: +1.5 (+104) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 3-4, 4.76 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 5-2, 3.18 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (3-4, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Brandon Young (5-2, 3.18 ERA). Sheehan and his team are 5-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sheehan's team has a record of 7-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have an 8-3-0 ATS record in Young's 11 starts with a set spread. The Orioles have a 5-1 record in Young's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (71.8%)

Dodgers vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +210 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -255 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Orioles Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (-125 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is +104 to cover.

Dodgers vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Orioles game on June 21 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 48 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win nine times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -255 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 35 of their 76 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 37-39-0 against the spread in their 76 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have compiled a 17-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.5% of those games).

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Orioles have played in 77 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-29-3).

The Orioles have covered 48.1% of their games this season, going 37-40-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 76 hits and an OBP of .418, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .296 batting average and a slugging percentage of .545.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is eighth in slugging.

Andy Pages has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .317 and a team-best slugging percentage of .490 this season. He's batting .271.

Among all qualified, he is 52nd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Pages enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Freddie Freeman is batting .275 with a .475 slugging percentage and 40 RBI this year.

Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with 64 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .385.

Tucker takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, six walks and 10 RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has a slugging percentage of .467 and has 72 hits, both team-high figures for the Orioles. He's batting .247 and with an on-base percentage of .331.

He is 90th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Gunnar Henderson has 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .223. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .292.

He ranks 136th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Taylor Ward has put up an on-base percentage of .393, a team-best for the Orioles.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .254 with 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Dodgers vs Orioles Head to Head

6/19/2026: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/7/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/6/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/5/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/29/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/28/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/27/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/18/2023: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/17/2023: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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