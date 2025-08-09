FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Tucker Kraft 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Tucker Kraft 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tucker Kraft posted 113.3 fantasy points last season, seventh among all NFL tight ends. The Green Bay Packers TE is currently the 11th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Tucker Kraft Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kraft's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points113.31277
2025 Projected Fantasy Points62.817214

Tucker Kraft 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Kraft finished with 20.8 fantasy points -- four receptions, 88 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Eagles3.732370
Week 2Colts1.622160
Week 3@Titans2.432240
Week 4Vikings11.396531
Week 5@Rams20.854882
Week 6Cardinals1.542130
Week 7Texans9.343331

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Tucker Kraft vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 47.7% of the time while running the ball 52.3% of the time. Below is a glance at how Kraft's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tucker Kraft7050707715
Jayden Reed7555857610
Christian Watson532962028
Romeo Doubs724660149

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Tucker Kraft? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup