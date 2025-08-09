Tucker Kraft 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Tucker Kraft posted 113.3 fantasy points last season, seventh among all NFL tight ends. The Green Bay Packers TE is currently the 11th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
Tucker Kraft Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Kraft's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|113.3
|127
|7
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|62.8
|172
|14
Tucker Kraft 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Kraft finished with 20.8 fantasy points -- four receptions, 88 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Eagles
|3.7
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|1.6
|2
|2
|16
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|2.4
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|11.3
|9
|6
|53
|1
|Week 5
|@Rams
|20.8
|5
|4
|88
|2
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|1.5
|4
|2
|13
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|9.3
|4
|3
|33
|1
Tucker Kraft vs. Other Packers Receivers
The Packers, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 47.7% of the time while running the ball 52.3% of the time. Below is a glance at how Kraft's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Tucker Kraft
|70
|50
|707
|7
|15
|Jayden Reed
|75
|55
|857
|6
|10
|Christian Watson
|53
|29
|620
|2
|8
|Romeo Doubs
|72
|46
|601
|4
|9
