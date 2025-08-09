Tucker Kraft 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tucker Kraft posted 113.3 fantasy points last season, seventh among all NFL tight ends. The Green Bay Packers TE is currently the 11th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Tucker Kraft Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kraft's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 113.3 127 7 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 62.8 172 14

Tucker Kraft 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Kraft finished with 20.8 fantasy points -- four receptions, 88 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Eagles 3.7 3 2 37 0 Week 2 Colts 1.6 2 2 16 0 Week 3 @Titans 2.4 3 2 24 0 Week 4 Vikings 11.3 9 6 53 1 Week 5 @Rams 20.8 5 4 88 2 Week 6 Cardinals 1.5 4 2 13 0 Week 7 Texans 9.3 4 3 33 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tucker Kraft vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 47.7% of the time while running the ball 52.3% of the time. Below is a glance at how Kraft's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tucker Kraft 70 50 707 7 15 Jayden Reed 75 55 857 6 10 Christian Watson 53 29 620 2 8 Romeo Doubs 72 46 601 4 9

Want more data and analysis on Tucker Kraft? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.