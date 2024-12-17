Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will take on the second-ranked passing defense of the San Francisco 49ers (181.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Tagovailoa a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the 49ers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Tagovailoa this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tagovailoa vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers

Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 Projected Passing Yards: 249.65

249.65 Projected Passing TDs: 1.61

1.61 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.52

5.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

Tagovailoa is currently the 21st-ranked fantasy player at his position (37th overall), putting up 169.0 total fantasy points (16.9 per game).

Through his last three games, Tagovailoa has connected on 99-of-133 passes for 892 yards, with five passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 52.5 total fantasy points (17.5 per game).

Tagovailoa has piled up 1,497 passing yards (156-of-209) with 12 TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 104.5 fantasy points (20.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed seven yards rushing on six carries.

The highlight of Tagovailoa's season as a fantasy producer came against the New England Patriots in Week 12, as he posted 28.5 fantasy points by reeling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tua Tagovailoa disappointed his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans last week, when he mustered only 3.8 fantasy points -- 29-of-40 (72.5%), 196 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has given up at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

The 49ers have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs against them in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The 49ers have allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

San Francisco has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

The 49ers have allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one touchdown against San Francisco this year.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the 49ers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Tua Tagovailoa? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.