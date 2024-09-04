Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will take on the team with last year's 26th-ranked pass defense, the Jacksonville Jaguars (239.8 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Tagovailoa a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Jaguars? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Tagovailoa vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.31

17.31 Projected Passing Yards: 274.23

274.23 Projected Passing TDs: 1.81

1.81 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.24

5.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa 2023 Fantasy Performance

Tagovailoa picked up 270.4 fantasy points (15.9 per game), 11th at his position and 12th in the NFL.

In his best game last season, Tagovailoa picked up 28.4 fantasy points -- 23-of-26 (88.5%), 309 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.

In another good fantasy performance last season, Tagovailoa finished with 27.1 points -- 28-of-45 (62.2%), 466 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT in Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

In Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa finished with a season-low 7.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 17-of-27 (63%), 173 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.

Tagovailoa accumulated 7.8 fantasy points -- 21-of-30 (70%), 243 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 12 versus the New York Jets.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Last year, Jacksonville allowed seven quarterbacks to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

16 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Jaguars last season.

In the passing game, Jacksonville allowed nine players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Jaguars gave up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Jacksonville last season, seven players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Jaguars last season, 25 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Jacksonville allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

On the ground, two players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Jaguars last season.

In terms of run defense, Jacksonville allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

The Jaguars gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to one player last year.

