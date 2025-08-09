Troy Franklin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin could be a fantasy selection for you this coming season -- see below for stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Troy Franklin Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Franklin's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 39.1 289 99 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 59.8 182 75

Troy Franklin 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Franklin finished with 9.6 fantasy points -- two receptions, 31 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Steelers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 1.1 5 2 11 0 Week 4 @Jets -0.2 4 2 -2 0 Week 5 Raiders 2.0 2 1 20 0 Week 6 Chargers 9.6 3 2 31 1 Week 7 @Saints 5.0 6 5 50 0 Week 8 Panthers 0.9 2 1 6 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Troy Franklin vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos threw the ball on 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Franklin's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Troy Franklin 53 28 263 2 5 Courtland Sutton 135 81 1081 8 21 Marvin Mims 52 39 503 6 5 Devaughn Vele 55 41 475 3 7

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Troy Franklin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.