START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
NFL

Troy Franklin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin could be a fantasy selection for you this coming season -- see below for stats and fantasy projections.

Troy Franklin Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Franklin's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points39.128999
2025 Projected Fantasy Points59.818275

Troy Franklin 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Franklin finished with 9.6 fantasy points -- two receptions, 31 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 2Steelers0.01000
Week 3@Buccaneers1.152110
Week 4@Jets-0.242-20
Week 5Raiders2.021200
Week 6Chargers9.632311
Week 7@Saints5.065500
Week 8Panthers0.92160

Troy Franklin vs. Other Broncos Receivers

The Broncos threw the ball on 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Franklin's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Troy Franklin532826325
Courtland Sutton135811081821
Marvin Mims523950365
Devaughn Vele554147537

Want more data and analysis on Troy Franklin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

