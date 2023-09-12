Treylon Burks Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks will take on the team with last season's seventh-ranked pass defense, the Los Angeles Chargers (200.4 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more details on Burks, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Chargers.

Burks vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.95

5.95 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.80

40.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Burks 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 55.1 fantasy points (5.0 per game), Burks was 80th at his position (and 205th in the NFL).

In his one game this season, Burks accumulated 2.7 fantasy points. He had 18 receiving yards on two catches (three targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his best game last season, Burks picked up 11.1 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 111 yards. That was in Week 11 versus the Green Bay Packers.

In Week 17 versus the Dallas Cowboys, Burks picked up 8.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: four receptions, 66 yards. That was his second-best performance of the year.

Burks accumulated 1.5 fantasy points -- zero catches, zero yards, on two targets -- in Week 16 versus the Houston Texans, which was his poorest game of the season.

In Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, Burks collected 1.8 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the year), via this stat line: two receptions, 14 yards, on three targets.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Last season, Los Angeles allowed one quarterback to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Chargers allowed at least one passing touchdown to 12 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Los Angeles gave up at least two passing touchdowns to nine opposing QBs.

Versus the Chargers last year, three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Los Angeles last season, four players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Chargers gave up a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Against Los Angeles last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Chargers yielded more than 100 rushing yards to 10 players last season.

On the ground, Los Angeles allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the ground game, the Chargers allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

