Trey McBride Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), TE Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals will face the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league (215.4 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is McBride worth a look for his next game versus the Rams? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing McBride this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Trey McBride Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.95

63.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

McBride is currently the top fantasy player at his position (40th overall), amassing 183.4 fantasy points (11.5 per game).

In his last three games, McBride has ammassed 237 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 26 catches (34 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 41.7 (13.9 per game) during that period.

McBride has totaled 377 receiving yards and four scores on 39 catches (52 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 61.7 points (12.3 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of McBride's season as a fantasy producer came against the Houston Texans in Week 15, as he tallied 25.4 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed 12 passes on 13 targets for 134 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Trey McBride let down his fantasy managers against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, when he managed only 2.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed just three players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

A total of 22 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has allowed just two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only three players this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Trey McBride? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.