Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 4 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the San Francisco 49ers, who have the fifth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (162 yards conceded per game).

Is Lawrence a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the 49ers? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Lawrence this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Trevor Lawrence Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers

Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Passing Yards: 224.35

224.35 Projected Passing TDs: 1.43

1.43 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.49

12.49 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

Lawrence is the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 44th overall, as he has tallied 37.3 total fantasy points (12.4 per game).

Last week against the Houston Texans, Lawrence completed 50.0% of his passes for 222 yards, with zero touchdowns and one interception with nine rushing yards on the ground, good for 7.8 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

San Francisco has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

A total of Four players have caught a TD pass versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The 49ers have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one TD against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Trevor Lawrence? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.