Travis Kelce Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Baltimore Ravens -- whose pass defense was ranked sixth in the league last season (191.9 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET.

With Kelce's next game versus the Ravens, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Kelce vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Day: September 5, 2024

September 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.44

9.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.17

63.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.52

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce 2023 Fantasy Performance

In his best game last year, Kelce picked up 23.9 fantasy points -- via 12 receptions, 179 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 7 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

In Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, Kelce picked up 19.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: five receptions, 75 yards and two touchdowns. That was his second-best output of the year.

In what was his worst game of the season, Kelce finished with 1.4 fantasy points -- three receptions, 14 yards, on four targets. That was in Week 9 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Kelce accumulated 1.6 fantasy points -- three receptions, 16 yards, on four targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Against Baltimore, no quarterbacks totaled more than 300 passing yards in a game last season.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Ravens last year.

Against Baltimore last season, four players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Ravens gave up three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing quarterback last year.

Through the air, Baltimore allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Ravens gave up a touchdown reception to 17 players last season.

Baltimore allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

In terms of run defense, the Ravens allowed six players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Baltimore last season, six players rushed for at least one TD.

In terms of run defense, the Ravens didn't allow more than one rushing touchdown to any opposing players last year.

