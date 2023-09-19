Travis Etienne Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will be up against the 21st-ranked rushing defense of the Houston Texans (118 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Etienne's next game against the Texans, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Etienne vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.09

14.09 Projected Rushing Yards: 77.87

77.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.67

0.67 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.84

17.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

With 20.6 fantasy points in 2023 (10.3 per game), Etienne is the 20th-ranked player at the RB position and 72nd among all players.

Through two games this season, Etienne has 20.6 total fantasy points, toting the ball 30 times for 117 yards and one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 29 yards on seven catches (eight targets).

Last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, Etienne put up 4.2 fantasy points, toting the ball 12 times for 40 yards (3.3 yards per carry) with two receptions for two yards as a receiver.

Texans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this season.

The Texans have given up at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this season.

Houston has not allowed a player to pass for more than one TD in a game this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Houston this season.

The Texans have given up a TD reception by one player this season.

Houston has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Texans this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown versus Houston this season.

The Texans have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

