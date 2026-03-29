Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP, MNMT, and KATU

The Portland Trail Blazers (37-38) play the Washington Wizards (17-56) as heavy, 16-point favorites on Sunday, March 29, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET on KUNP, MNMT, and KATU. The matchup's point total is set at 236.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -16 236.5 -1205 +750

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (76.6%)

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers are 40-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 32-41-0 against the spread this season.

This season, 40 of the Trail Blazers' games have gone over the point total out of 73 chances.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on 41 of 73 set point totals (56.2%).

Against the spread, Portland has fared better at home, covering 22 times in 37 home games, and 18 times in 38 road games.

The Trail Blazers have gone over the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 24 of 37 home matchups (64.9%). In road games, they have hit the over in 16 of 38 games (42.1%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .486 (18-19-0). Away, it is .389 (14-22-0).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 54.1% of the time at home (20 of 37), and 58.3% of the time on the road (21 of 36).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 23.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Donovan Clingan's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 11.8 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Toumani Camara is averaging 12.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jerami Grant is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Jrue Holiday averages 15.9 points, 4.5 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 45.7% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr averages 16.3 points for the Wizards, plus 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Wizards are getting 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is sinking 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

The Wizards are getting 8.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Justin Champagnie.

The Wizards are receiving 12.3 points, 2.8 boards and 2 assists per game from Tre Johnson.

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