Trail Blazers vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 23

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: NBCS-BA and KATU

The Golden State Warriors visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The Warriors are 6-point favorites in this matchup, which will begin the 2024-25 season for both teams. The point total is 222.5 for the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -6 -110 -110 222.5 -110 -110 -235 +194

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (77%)

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors covered 42 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

The Trail Blazers' ATS record as underdogs of 6 points or more was 27-29-3 last season.

Last season, 42 Warriors games went over the point total.

The Trail Blazers had 40 of their 82 games go over the point total last year.

Golden State did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (27-14-0) than it did at home (15-24-2) last year.

Last year, Portland was 18-22-1 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). On the road, it was 21-18-2 ATS (.512).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers last season were 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also sank 45% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.8 triples (first in NBA).

Last season, Jonathan Kuminga recorded an average of 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Buddy Hield collected 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers last season were 9.2 points, 5.8 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He made 45.4% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Andrew Wiggins posted 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He sank 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers last season were 14.7 points, 7.2 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Deandre Ayton collected 16.7 points, 11.1 boards and 1.6 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jerami Grant recorded 21 points, 3.5 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Anfernee Simons' stats last season were 22.6 points, 3.6 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made 3-pointers.

Scoot Henderson put up 14 points, 5.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

