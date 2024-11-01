Trail Blazers vs. Thunder NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 1

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (4-0) are big, 11.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (2-3) on Friday, November 1, 2024 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on KATU and FDSOK. The matchup's point total is set at 221.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -11.5 -110 -110 221 -110 -110 -621 +460

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (83.2%)

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder covered 46 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 11.5 points or more, the Trail Blazers went 15-10-3 last season.

A total of 45 Thunder games last season went over the point total.

In 82 Trail Blazers games last year, 40 of them hit the over.

Oklahoma City did a better job covering the spread in home games (27-14-0) last season than it did in road games (19-21-1).

Against the spread last year, Portland had better results away (21-18-2) than at home (18-22-1).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 30.1 points last season, plus 5.5 boards and 6.2 assists.

Chet Holmgren collected 16.5 points, 7.9 boards and 2.4 assists per game last season. He also posted 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Jalen Williams collected 19.1 points, 4.0 boards and 4.5 assists. He made 54.0% of his shots from the floor and 42.7% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA), with 1.5 treys per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein recorded 7.8 points, 8.3 boards and 2.5 assists. He sank 64.4% of his shots from the field.

Alex Caruso recorded 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, plus 1.7 steals (third in NBA) and 1.0 block.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deandre Ayton averages 14.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is also draining 50.7% of his shots from the field.

Jerami Grant averages 18.6 points, 4.8 boards and 1.8 assists. He is also draining 38.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per contest.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 20.6 points, 1.6 boards and 5.0 assists per game from Anfernee Simons.

The Trail Blazers get 15.6 points per game from Scoot Henderson, plus 3.4 boards and 5.6 assists.

The Trail Blazers receive 10.0 points per game from Deni Avdija, plus 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

