Trail Blazers vs. Spurs: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 1

Betting Picks at a Glance

Victor Wembanyama 4+ Blocks

Trail Blazers +10.5

Under 221.5 Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Picks and Best Bets for Spurs vs Blazers Game 1

To Record 4+ Blocks To Record 4+ Blocks Victor Wembanyama +122 View more odds in Sportsbook

This was one of our top NBA prop bets for today, and I'll run through it again here.

The Portland Trail Blazers generated the highest rate of second-chance points in the league this season — 16% of their offense came off offensive rebounds. Blazers such as Donovan Clingan and Toumani Camara crash hard, which could lean to Victor Wembanyama getting more rim-protection opportunities than usual.

The 7-foot-5 phenom averaged 3.1 blocks per game this season in just 29.2 minutes per night. He may see more minutes than usual in the playoffs, something that is customary for stars, and more minutes would be a positive for his blocks upside.

Spread Betting Portland Trail Blazers Apr 20 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is a pretty big spread considering Portland just won on the road over a playoff team.

San Antonio was only 9-9-1 ATS this season in games where it was favored by 10.5 or more, and the Blazers finished 3-3 against the number as underdogs of that size.

Playoff basketball also tends to tighten up, with possessions becoming more cherished and scouting reports more thorough.

Portland has legitimate offensive weapons in Deni Avdija and Jerami Grant, and they're actually first in defensive rating over the last 15 games, with Donovan Clingan and Jrue Holiday anchoring the Blazers' D.

All in all, Portland has the ability to keep it close.

Total Points Under Apr 20 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Both defenses should have the upper hand tonight.

As we just mentioned, Portland is tops in the NBA in defensive rating over the last 15 games, and the Spurs -- led by Wemby's otherworldly rim protection -- have been elite on defense all year long, ranking third in defensive rating for the campaign.

When you add in the typical postseason elements of increased intensity and more half-court offense, the under looks like the side to be on.

The under also correlates well with the first two legs as Wemby's shot-blocking can aid the under and a lower-scoring game could give the Blazers a better chance to keep things tight.

SGP Odds at Publication: +669

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.