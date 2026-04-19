NBA Player Props Today: 3 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Sunday 4/19/26

Top NBA Prop Bets Summary

Jayson Tatum 10+ Rebounds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 30.5 Points

Victor Wembanyama 4+ Blocks

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Props for Sunday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: Jayson Tatum to Record 10+ Rebounds (+112)

76ers at Celtics, 1:10 p.m. ET

To Record 10+ Rebounds To Record 10+ Rebounds Jayson Tatum +102 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jayson Tatum made a late-season return from his torn Achilles in last year's playoffs, and he has looked sharp — putting up 21.8 points and 10 rebounds per game in 16 appearances. The Boston Celtics are +150 favorites to represent the East in the Finals, and Tatum's willingness to be physical on the boards has been a hallmark of his playoff game for years.

The Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, will be without Joel Embiid, who underwent appendix surgery earlier this month and is iffy to play at all in this round. Sans Embiid, Tatum should be able to make noise on the boards on both ends.

Tatum is playing 32.6 minutes per game so far this season, and that may tick up a bit now that we're in the playoffs. More minutes could lead to more rebound chances.

Suns at Thunder, 3:40 p.m. ET

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Points Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over Apr 19 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held out of the Oklahoma City Thunder's final two regular-season games with an oblique injury, though reports describe the decision as precautionary with the playoffs in mind. Assuming he's ready to rock for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns, I like the over on his points prop.

This season, SGA averaged 31.1 points per game on elite efficiency — 55.3% from the field, 38.6% from three, and 87.9% from the line. He won MVP and Finals MVP last season, and en route to the title, he played more minutes per game in the playoffs (37.0) than he did last regular season (34.2).

The Suns, who earned the 8 seed after the play-in, don't have a lot of great perimeter defenders outside of Dillon Brooks. They should be short on answers for one of the league's elite scorers.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Victor Wembanyama to Record 4+ Blocks (+122)

Trail Blazers at Spurs, 9:10 p.m. ET

To Record 4+ Blocks To Record 4+ Blocks Victor Wembanyama +122 View more odds in Sportsbook

At 22 years old and 7'4", Victor Wembanyama posted 3.1 blocks per game this regular season while also averaging 25.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. He's the most dominant defensive player in the league, and the Portland Trail Blazers — a team that advanced through the play-in bracket — don't have the personnel to keep him from altering or erasing shots at will.

The San Antonio Spurs were the third-best defensive team in the league this season, and Wemby is the engine of that unit.

In a series San Antonio is widely expected to handle comfortably, Wembanyama may look to make a statement early, and he could see more minutes per night than he did in the regular season (29.2), which would obviously be a plus for his blocks upside.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

YOU CAN CHOOSE between a Bet Reset Token, a 50% Profit Boost Token, OR an UP-10 Early Win Token to use on any NBA Playoff Game(s) taking place on April 18th and April 19th, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.