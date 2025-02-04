Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (28-20) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (21-29) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 as 5-point favorites. The Trail Blazers have also won four games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -5 232.5 -210 +176

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (64.6%)

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have gone 23-23-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 29-20-1 this season.

This season, 28 of the Pacers' games have gone over the point total out of 50 chances.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the total in 25 of 50 opportunities (50%).

Indiana has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (13-12-1) than it has in home games (10-11-1).

The Pacers have gone over the over/under in 15 of 22 home games (68.2%), compared to 13 of 26 road games (50%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .577 (15-11-0). Away, it is .583 (14-9-1).

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over more frequently at home (16 of 26, 61.5%) than away (nine of 24, 37.5%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.2 points, 8.6 assists and 3.6 boards.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.9 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 boards.

Obi Toppin is averaging 10.1 points, 4 boards and 1.5 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 14.9 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Anfernee Simons averages 18.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is also sinking 42% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is sinking 57.3% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA).

Toumani Camara averages 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Per game, Shaedon Sharpe gives the Trail Blazers 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.