Trail Blazers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The Brooklyn Nets (13-26) are 6-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (13-25) on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on KATU, KUNP, and YES. The matchup has an over/under set at 216.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -6 216.5 -235 +194

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (50.6%)

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers are 20-17-1 against the spread this season.

In the Nets' 39 games this year, they have 18 wins against the spread.

This season, 19 of the Trail Blazers' games have gone over the point total out of 39 chances.

The Nets have hit the over 51.3% of the time this year (20 of 39 games with a set point total).

Portland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered nine times in 17 opportunities at home, and it has covered 11 times in 21 opportunities in road games.

The Trail Blazers have gone over the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 11 of 17 home matchups (64.7%). In road games, they have hit the over in eight of 21 games (38.1%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread on the road (14-7-1) than at home (4-12-1) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over less often at home (eight of 17, 47.1%) than on the road (12 of 22, 54.5%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 14 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Anfernee Simons averages 18.9 points, 2.7 boards and 5 assists.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 13.9 points, 1.5 assists and 10.1 rebounds.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 3.8 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 31.4% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Toumani Camara averages 9.5 points, 5.6 boards and 2 assists, shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson averages 19.5 points, 4.3 boards and 3 assists. He is also sinking 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 43.6% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per contest.

The Nets receive 10 points per game from Nic Claxton, plus 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

D'Angelo Russell averages 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5 assists. He is making 41.9% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.

Ben Simmons' numbers on the season are 6.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7 assists per game. He is sinking 55.9% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Cameron Thomas gives the Nets 24.7 points, 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

