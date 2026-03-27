Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: NBA TV, KUNP, KFAA, and WFAA

The Portland Trail Blazers (37-37) host the Dallas Mavericks (23-50) after winning three straight home games. The Trail Blazers are double-digit favorites by 10 points in the contest, which begins at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, March 27, 2026. The matchup has a point total of 238.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -10 238.5 -429 +340

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (70.7%)

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have gone 40-34-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Mavericks are 31-41-1 this season.

Trail Blazers games have gone over the total 40 times out of 73 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have hit the over on 35 of 73 set point totals (47.9%).

At home, Portland has a better record against the spread (22-14-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (18-20-0).

The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the total in 24 of 36 home games (66.7%), compared to 16 of 38 road games (42.1%).

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .459 (17-19-1). Away, it is .389 (14-22-0).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (20 times out of 37) than away (15 of 36) this year.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 23.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Donovan Clingan averages 12.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Toumani Camara is averaging 13 points, 5.2 boards and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jerami Grant is averaging 18.6 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 boards.

Jrue Holiday averages 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 20.4 points for the Mavericks, plus 6.6 boards and 4.7 assists.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is sinking 51.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Mavericks are getting 14.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

The Mavericks get 12.8 points per game from Brandon Williams, plus 2.9 boards and 3.8 assists.

Per game, Max Christie gives the Mavericks 12.6 points, 3.3 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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