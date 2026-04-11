Trail Blazers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and NBCS-CA

The Portland Trail Blazers (41-40) are heavy favorites (-16.5) as they look to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Sacramento Kings (22-59) on Sunday, April 12, 2026 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on KUNP and NBCS-CA. The over/under is set at 228.5 for the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -16.5 228.5 -1351 +810

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (78.2%)

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread 45 times over 81 games with a set spread.

In the Kings' 81 games this year, they have 34 wins against the spread.

Trail Blazers games have gone over the total 41 times this season.

Kings games this year have gone over the total in 41 of 81 opportunities (50.6%).

Against the spread, Portland has performed better at home, covering 25 times in 40 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the over/under in 24 of 40 home games (60%), compared to 17 of 41 road games (41.5%).

This year, Sacramento is 17-22-1 at home against the spread (.415 winning percentage). On the road, it is 17-22-1 ATS (.425).

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have gone over more often at home (22 of 41, 53.7%) than away (19 of 40, 47.5%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Donovan Clingan's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 11.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the field and 34% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Toumani Camara averages 13.4 points, 5.1 boards and 2.5 assists.

Jrue Holiday averages 16.2 points, 4.6 boards and 6.1 assists, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per game.

Jerami Grant averages 18.6 points, 3.5 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kings Leaders

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gives the Kings 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Kings are receiving 15.2 points, 5.4 boards and 6.7 assists per game from Russell Westbrook.

Maxime Raynaud's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 7.5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He is draining 56.9% of his shots from the field (ninth in league).

The Kings receive 9.8 points per game from Precious Achiuwa, plus 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists.

The Kings receive 8.4 points per game from Nique Clifford, plus 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

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