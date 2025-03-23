Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and NBCS-BOS

A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the Boston Celtics (51-19) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (32-39) on Sunday, March 23, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET. The Trail Blazers are 7.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their four-game win streak going against the Celtics, winners of four straight. The point total in the matchup is set at 222.

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -7.5 222 -295 +240

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (76.9%)

Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 32 times in 70 games with a set spread.

The Trail Blazers have 41 wins against the spread in 71 games this season.

Celtics games have gone over the total 31 times out of 71 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over 47.9% of the time (34 out of 71 games with a set point total).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 15 times in 36 games at home, and it has covered 17 times in 34 games on the road.

In terms of over/unders, the Celtics hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total 19 times in 36 opportunities this season (52.8%). In road games, they have hit the over 12 times in 34 opportunities (35.3%).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (22-14-0) than away (19-15-1).

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over 18 of 36 times at home (50%), and 16 of 35 on the road (45.7%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 boards and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.8 points, 4.7 assists and 6.1 boards.

Derrick White averages 16.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Anfernee Simons gets the Trail Blazers 19.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Deni Avdija.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 30.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Per game, Scoot Henderson gives the Trail Blazers 12.8 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

