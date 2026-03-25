Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and FDSWI

The Portland Trail Blazers (36-37) square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (29-42) as heavy, 12.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -12.5 225.5 -649 +480

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (68%)

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have put together a record of 39-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have 31 wins against the spread in 71 games this year.

Trail Blazers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 39 times out of 71 chances this season.

Bucks games this year have hit the over on 31 of 71 set point totals (43.7%).

Portland owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (21-14-0) than it does on the road (18-20-0).

The Trail Blazers have gone over the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 23 of 35 home matchups (65.7%). In away games, they have hit the over in 16 of 38 games (42.1%).

This season, Milwaukee is 16-19-0 at home against the spread (.457 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-21-0 ATS (.417).

Bucks games have finished above the over/under 57.1% of the time at home (20 of 35), and 30.6% of the time on the road (11 of 36).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 24.1 points, 6.7 assists and 6.9 boards.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 12.4 points, 2.2 assists and 11.7 rebounds.

Toumani Camara is averaging 13 points, 2.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Jerami Grant is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.8 points, 4.6 boards and 5.6 assists for the Bucks.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is making 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 45.6% from beyond the arc (second in league), with an average of 2 triples.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 5.3 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He is making 44% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

The Bucks are getting 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

Per game, Kevin Porter Jr. gives the Bucks 17.4 points, 5.2 boards and 7.4 assists, plus 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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