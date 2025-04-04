Torpedo Bat Home Run Props: Today's Expected Torpedo Bat Users

The use of torpedo bats is dominating headlines early on this MLB season.

What is a torpedo bat? Are torpedo bats helpful? Our own Aidan Cotter has taken a look at some early-season torpedo bat stats to find out.

Which hitters known to use torpedo bats are also expected to be in action today? Let's dig in.

Because the list of torpedo bat users will ebb and flow throughout the season today's list may not be exhaustive, and players may change bats; however these names have commonly used torpedo bats in the 2025 season and are expected to start today.

All stats via FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless otherwise noted.

Key stats to know for 2025:

Today's Expected Torpedo Bat Users: Home Run Props

Cubs Torpedo Bats Home Run Props

Dansby Swanson has two dingers on the year with a 7.1% barrel rate.

Nico Hoerner is yet to record a barrel in 27 plate appearances.

They'll be facing righty Randy Vasquez, who has let up 13 homers (2.9% HR%) since the start of 2024 with an 8.6% barrel rate.

Mets Torpedo Bats Home Run Props

The switch-hitting Francisco Lindor faces righty Kevin Gausman today. Gausman has let up a 9.9% barrel rate since 2024, though Citi Field is a subpar park for home runs for lefties.

Yankees Torpedo Bats Home Run Props

The New York Yankees remain at the forefront of the torpedo bat conversation. Today, they're facing Mitch Keller in Pittsburgh.

Keller has held batters to a 7.0% barrel rate since the start of last season but has let up a 5.1% home run rate despite that.

Pirates Torpedo Bats Home Run Props

In the same game, Oneil Cruz faces Max Fried, owner of a low 4.8% barrel rate since 2024.

Orioles Torpedo Bats Home Run Props

Adley Rutschman is facing Seth Lugo, who has an 8.0% barrel rate since the start of last season but is in a poor park for lefty home runs.

Rays Torpedo Bats Home Run Props

The Tampa Bay Rays draw Tyler Mahle, who has faced just 67 batters since the start of last season. Mahle didn't give up a homer in his first appearance this year but did get tagged for an 11.44 xERA across 11 batters.

Reds Torpedo Bats Home Run Props

Elly De La Cruz and Jose Trevino have been torpedo bat users this season.

The Cincinnati Reds face lefty Tyler Alexander in Milwaukee.

Alexander -- since the start of 2024 -- has let up a 4.9% home run rate and a 50.4% fly-ball rate, per FanGraphs.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.