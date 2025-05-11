Marlins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Miami Marlins facing the Chicago White Sox.

Marlins vs White Sox Game Info

Miami Marlins (14-23) vs. Chicago White Sox (11-28)

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSFL

Marlins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-126) | CHW: (+108)

MIA: (-126) | CHW: (+108) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+125) | CHW: +1.5 (-150)

MIA: -1.5 (+125) | CHW: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Marlins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 2-4, 8.42 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 2-4, 4.35 ERA

The probable starters are Sandy Alcantara (2-4) for the Marlins and Sean Burke (2-4) for the White Sox. Alcantara and his team have a record of 2-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Alcantara's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have a 5-2-0 record against the spread in Burke's starts. The White Sox are 3-4 in Burke's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: White Sox win (55.8%)

Marlins vs White Sox Moneyline

Miami is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +108 underdog at home.

Marlins vs White Sox Spread

The Marlins are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the White Sox. The Marlins are +125 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -150.

An over/under of 8 has been set for Marlins-White Sox on May 11, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Marlins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with three wins in the four contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Miami has a record of 2-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 37 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 19-18-0 in 37 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 39 total times this season. They've gone 11-28 in those games.

Chicago has gone 11-27 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (28.9%).

The White Sox have played in 39 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-18-2).

The White Sox have a 21-18-0 record ATS this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers leads Miami in OBP (.371) and total hits (36) this season. He's batting .295 batting average while slugging .492.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 21st in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami in slugging percentage (.287) thanks to four extra-base hits. He's batting .253 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 73rd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 156th in slugging in the major leagues.

Edwards enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with four walks.

Eric Wagaman is batting .236 with a .366 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Dane Myers is batting .338 with a .376 OBP and 14 RBI for Miami this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert is batting .186 with three doubles, five home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .326 with an on-base percentage of .293.

He ranks 156th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 143rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Miguel Vargas paces his team with a .312 OBP. He has a batting average of .215 while slugging .319.

He is currently 132nd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 145th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Matthew Thaiss has four doubles, a home run and 18 walks while batting .226.

Lenyn Sosa has 34 hits while slugging .346. Both are team-highs.

Marlins vs White Sox Head to Head

5/9/2025: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/7/2024: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/6/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/5/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/11/2023: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/10/2023: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2023: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

