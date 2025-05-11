Orioles vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11
Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.
The Baltimore Orioles will face the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Sunday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orioles vs Angels Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (14-23) vs. Los Angeles Angels (15-22)
- Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025
- Time: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: FDSW and MASN2
Orioles vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BAL: (-138) | LAA: (+118)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134)
- Total: 10 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Orioles vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Zachary Eflin (Orioles) - 2-1, 3.00 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-0, 2.68 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Zachary Eflin (2-1) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (2-0) will take the ball for the Angels. Eflin's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Eflin has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Anderson starts, the Angels are 5-2-0 against the spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in six of Anderson's starts this season, and they went 5-1 in those matchups.
Orioles vs Angels Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Orioles win (60.4%)
Orioles vs Angels Moneyline
- Baltimore is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +118 underdog at home.
Orioles vs Angels Spread
- The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The Angels are -134 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +112.
Orioles vs Angels Over/Under
- The over/under for the Orioles versus Angels game on May 11 has been set at 10, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.
Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!
Orioles vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Orioles have been favorites in 19 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those contests.
- This season Baltimore has come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.
- The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 37 opportunities.
- The Orioles have posted a record of 12-25-0 against the spread this season.
- The Angels have gone 11-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.9% of those games).
- Los Angeles has a 7-11 record (winning only 38.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.
- The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 20 times this season for a 20-16-1 record against the over/under.
- The Angels have a 14-23-0 record ATS this season (covering only 37.8% of the time).
Orioles Player Leaders
- Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore in OBP (.345) this season, fueled by 28 hits. He has a .228 batting average and a slugging percentage of .439.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 118th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 60th in slugging.
- Ryan O'Hearn is batting .306 with four doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .561 with an on-base percentage of .387.
- O'Hearn has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
- Adley Rutschman has 25 hits this season and has a slash line of .202/.303/.331.
- Gunnar Henderson has 31 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .450, both of which are best among Baltimore hitters this season.
- Henderson has safely hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.
Angels Player Leaders
- Nolan Schanuel has put up a team-best OBP (.331) and slugging percentage (.360). He's batting .248.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 84th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.
- Jorge Soler is hitting .223 with eight doubles, six home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .290.
- He is currently 122nd in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.
- Joseph Ward is hitting .176 with five doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
- Logan O'Hoppe has collected 31 hits while slugging .522. Both lead his team.
Orioles vs Angels Head to Head
- 5/9/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/24/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/23/2024: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/22/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 3/31/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 3/30/2024: 13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 3/28/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 9/6/2023: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/5/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)
- 9/4/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!