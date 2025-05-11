Orioles vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will face the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Sunday.

Orioles vs Angels Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (14-23) vs. Los Angeles Angels (15-22)

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and MASN2

Orioles vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-138) | LAA: (+118)

BAL: (-138) | LAA: (+118) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134)

BAL: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 10 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Orioles vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zachary Eflin (Orioles) - 2-1, 3.00 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-0, 2.68 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Zachary Eflin (2-1) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (2-0) will take the ball for the Angels. Eflin's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Eflin has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Anderson starts, the Angels are 5-2-0 against the spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in six of Anderson's starts this season, and they went 5-1 in those matchups.

Orioles vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (60.4%)

Orioles vs Angels Moneyline

Baltimore is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +118 underdog at home.

Orioles vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The Angels are -134 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +112.

Orioles vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Angels game on May 11 has been set at 10, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Orioles vs Angels Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 19 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those contests.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 37 opportunities.

The Orioles have posted a record of 12-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have gone 11-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.9% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 7-11 record (winning only 38.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 20 times this season for a 20-16-1 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 14-23-0 record ATS this season (covering only 37.8% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore in OBP (.345) this season, fueled by 28 hits. He has a .228 batting average and a slugging percentage of .439.

Among qualified hitters, he is 118th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .306 with four doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .561 with an on-base percentage of .387.

O'Hearn has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Adley Rutschman has 25 hits this season and has a slash line of .202/.303/.331.

Gunnar Henderson has 31 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .450, both of which are best among Baltimore hitters this season.

Henderson has safely hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has put up a team-best OBP (.331) and slugging percentage (.360). He's batting .248.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 84th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler is hitting .223 with eight doubles, six home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He is currently 122nd in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Joseph Ward is hitting .176 with five doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.

Logan O'Hoppe has collected 31 hits while slugging .522. Both lead his team.

Orioles vs Angels Head to Head

5/9/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/24/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/23/2024: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/22/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/31/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2024: 13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/6/2023: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/5/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/4/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

