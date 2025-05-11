Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-19) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (26-13)

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and SportsNet LA

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-116) | LAD: (-102)

ARI: (-116) | LAD: (-102) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-184) | LAD: -1.5 (+152)

ARI: +1.5 (-184) | LAD: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 3-4, 4.37 ERA vs Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers) - 1-0, 4.09 ERA

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (3-4) for the Diamondbacks and Tony Gonsolin (1-0) for the Dodgers. Gallen and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Gallen starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. Gonsolin has started two games with set spreads, and the Dodgers went 1-1-0. The Dodgers have always been the moneyline underdog when Gonsolin starts this season.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (53.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -102 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers are +152 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Dodgers on May 11, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 13, or 52%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Arizona has won 10 of 21 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 38 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 38 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 19-19-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have been the underdog on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 2-2 in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Dodgers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 38 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-17-0).

The Dodgers have covered 50% of their games this season, going 19-19-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .406 this season while batting .299 with 27 walks and 20 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .467.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 47th in slugging.

Perdomo hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.579) and total hits (46) this season. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .352.

His batting average ranks 44th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Josh Naylor has collected 42 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .448 this season.

Naylor heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has 11 home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .210 this season.

Suarez has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .375 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has a team-high slugging percentage (.655) while pacing the Dodgers in hits (45). He's batting .304 and with an on-base percentage of .408.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks 17th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Ohtani enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with four doubles, two triples, six home runs, eight walks and 11 RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .268 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .366 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Andy Pages is batting .282 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Head to Head

5/9/2025: 14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/1/2024: 14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2024: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/30/2024: 10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/4/2024: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/3/2024: 12-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/2/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/22/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

