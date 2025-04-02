Torpedo Bat Home Run Props: Today's Expected Torpedo Bat Users

The use of torpedo bats is dominating headlines early on this MLB season.

What is a torpedo bat? Are torpedo bats helpful? Our own Aidan Cotter has taken a look at some early-season torpedo bat stats to find out.

For today, FanDuel Sportsbook is highlighting some of today's torpedo bat users and their hitting props.

Today's Expected Torpedo Bat Users: Home Run Props

Yankees Torpedo Bats Home Run Props

Today, the New York Yankees host the Arizona Diamondbacks at 7:05 p.m. Eastern (a game airing on Prime Video).

They'll be up against Zac Gallen, who allowed one homer over 4.0 innings against the Chicago Cubs in his first start of the season. Gallen also struck out four.

Notably, he let up a 15.4% barrel rate, more than double his barrel rate allowed last season (7.4%) when he ranked 40th of 115 starters with at least 100 innings in barrel rate.

The total in this game is only 7.5, as well.

Elly De La Cruz Torpedo Bat Home Run Prop

Another notable torpedo bat user, Elly De La Cruz is in action today.

De La Cruz has two homers in five games this season, but both came in a single game, so he's homered in just one of five matchups.

His barrel rate is sitting at 25.0% through 16 batted ball events (BBEs; barrels take around 50 batted balls to stabilize, though). Last season, his barrel rate was 12.7% across 403 batted balls, ranking him 24th among 129 qualified hitters.

De La Cruz will be facing Jack Leiter and the Texas Rangers today at home. Leiter didn't allow a homer over 5.0 innings in his first start against the Boston Red Sox, and he gave up just one barrel on 15 batted balls. Last year, he allowed a 9.8% barrel rate on 122 BBEs. MLB average for starters was 8.1%.

