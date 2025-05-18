2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Panthers vs. Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the Playoffs

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Betting prices always offer valuable insight as to a team’s perceived value. In that regard, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been on a hell of a rollercoaster ride. At the start of the series, they were priced as short home underdogs, then after losing three straight, the Leafs’ moneyline prices quickly plummeted.

However, after Game 6’s monumental victory, Toronto is back to where it started, listed as modest underdogs versus the Florida Panthers. We’ve seen the Maple Leafs turn a corner recently, and their chance of winning are greater than the betting line implies.

It’s not reflected on the scoreboard, but Toronto’s offense has come to life. The Atlantic Division winners have attempted 10 or more high-danger chances in three of their last four, including two straight. But with only three goals on 39 five-on-five shots across that more recent stretch, the Leafs’ 7.7% shooting percentage is lower than expected. Naturally, we’re anticipating a more robust showing on Sunday night.

We also can’t look past their improved defensive presence. Over the last two games, Toronto has held the Panthers to a combined 15 high-danger chances, 9 in Game 5 and 6 in Game 6. More importantly, the Leafs have out-chanced them in both games, contributing to a vastly improved 51.1% expected goals-for rating.

Three losses in a row kicked the Maple Leafs into high gear, and now it’s time to reap the rewards of their improved on-ice efforts. Toronto is wielding advantages in both ends of the ice, and stunning the Panthers in Game 7 is well within reach. At the current prices, we see a substantive edge in backing the Leafs.

No team is better at playing on the edge than the Florida Panthers. But as we’ve seen in every game this series, the Panthers often find their way over the line and into the penalty box. The Leafs’ powerplay has been relatively quiet, but if they hope to punch their way into the Eastern Conference Final, they need to get their powerplay rolling.

Auston Matthews got off the schneid in Game 6, recording his first goal of the series and just third tally of the playoffs. Still, his analytics profile points toward renewed success and we expect him to be a catalyst on the man advantage.

As is typically the case, Matthews remains an analytics darling. He ranks second on the team in scoring and high-danger chances, contributing to 59.7% expected goals-for rating. That elite production comes despite just a 54.6% offensive zone start rate, highlighting Matthews’ ability to play a 200-foot game.

Further, Matthews is the Leafs’ premier trigger man. The former Hart Trophy winner has at least three shot attempts in every game this series and has totaled 24 shots on net throughout this series. But with only one goal and a 4.2% shooting percentage, Matthews is due for increased output.

The snowball has just started to roll, and we’re betting Auston Matthews keeps that momentum going on Sunday. While he may be worth targeting as an any time goal scorer, we see more value in backing Matthews to record one or more powerplay points in Game 7.

