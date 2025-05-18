FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Sunday 5/18/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Framber Valdez ($9,700)

The Houston Astros are probably relieved to have Framber Valdez on the bump for this rubber match with the Texas Rangers. The veteran's 3.55 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) in 2025 is another good showing from a lefty we know to be more in the groundball (57.6% rate) than strikeout (22.7%) business. Texas' team OPS (.639) and K rate (24.9%) against southpaws are both bottom-10 marks in baseball.

Matthew Liberatore ($9,100)

The push and pull of the Kansas City Royals matchup gets dropped at Matthew Liberatore's door today. While K.C. doesn't punch out against lefties (22.0% rate), their 67 wRC+ in the split is fourth-worst in baseball. Encroaching June, the Royals are 29th in runs per game (3.34), shifting how I'm viewing this team in DFS the rest of the season. Liberatore's 3.39 SIERA and 22.8% strikeout rate are both career-highs for the former top prospect.

Shane Baz ($8,800)

Matchup also builds a case for Shane Baz. The Miami Marlins' bottom-10 team OPS (.699) and ISO (.164) aren't particularly scary in a home park that leans toward pitching. Baz is easily fourth among these options we'll discuss, though. His own sporadic battles with hard contact (42.4% rate) and the long ball (1.47 HR/9) seem like a risk that alternatives allow us to avoid.

Collin Rea ($8,300)

No pitcher on the entire slate has a lower opposing implied team total (2.83) than Colin Rea. The winds have quite literally shifted (inward) at Wrigley, and he'll draw a Chicago White Sox club with a pitiful, well-known, league-worst .619 team OPS against righties -- and they'll punch out, too. The question is whether or not to absorb enormous popularity behind Rea's low strikeout rate (19.9%).

Stacks to Target

Baltimore Orioles

Players to Target: Gunnar Henderson ($3,200), Adley Rutschman ($2,900), Ryan O'Hearn ($2,900), and Jackson Holliday ($2,700)

The Baltimore Orioles didn't get a "dead cat bounce" from firing their manager before Saturday's game, but Michael Soroka (6.46 ERA) is a better chance to provide one. Soroka's curiously low barrel rate (2.4%) might be more lucky than good considering 1.24 HR/9 allowed. We largely know the deal with Baltimore's talented-but-underachieving lineup, yet Soroka and MLB's ninth-worst bullpen by SIERA (3.79) provide a new hope.

Tampa Bay Rays

Players to Target: Jonathan Aranda ($3,500), Josh Lowe ($3,300), Junior Caminero ($3,100), and Brandon Lowe ($2,900)

Cal Quantrill is likely the worst overall pitcher on the slate, registering a 5.02 SIERA this season with hefty hard-hit (43.8%) and barrel (11.6%) rates allowed. Of course, the Miami Marlins have the league's worst 'pen by SIERA (4.28), too. The inconsistent Tampa Bay Rays aren't a perfect target, but Jonathan Aranda and Josh Lowe -- ripping the cover off the ball against righties -- might be slate-best considerations as individual batters.

Chicago Cubs

Players to Target: Kyle Tucker ($4,300), Pete Crow-Armstrong ($3,900), Dansby Swanson ($3,300) and Michael Busch ($3,000)

If the wind was facing the other way at Wrigley, the Chicago Cubs would be the top stack on the slate. Instead, it's unfavorable as they'll also draw the Pale Hose's best hurler, Jonathan Cannon (4.43 SIERA). Chicago's 5.22-run implied total should draw in some folks, and their top bats can always get it done, but this isn't the best spot on paper for an offense you're absolutely buying at a premium.

Houston Astros

Players to Target: Jeremy Pena ($3,100), Isaac Parades ($3,000), and Christian Walker ($3,000)

Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter has done a surprisingly good job limiting hard contact (34.9% rate) and homers (0.62 HR/9) in his sophomore campaign, and the Houston Astros just aren't firing on all cylinders with Jose Altuve and Christian Walker struggling. However, knowing the long-term form of both parties in Arlington today, I thought I'd mention H-Town as a contrarian stack.

