Tony Pollard Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Running back Tony Pollard is looking at a matchup versus the 12th-ranked run defense in the league (98 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more information on Pollard, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming game versus the Colts.

Tony Pollard Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.67

69.67 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.15

17.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Pollard is currently the 28th-ranked player in fantasy (111th overall), with 16.1 total fantasy points (8.1 per game).

Through two games this season, Pollard has 16.1 total fantasy points, carrying the ball 38 times for 152 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, Pollard posted 9.2 fantasy points, carrying 20 times for 92 yards (4.6 yards per carry).

Colts Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has given up two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Colts have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Indianapolis this season.

A total of Four players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Colts have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Indianapolis has given up at least one rushing TD to one player this season.

The Colts have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

