Tony Pollard Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Running back Tony Pollard faces a matchup versus the top-ranked run defense in the league (86.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Tennessee Titans play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Tony Pollard Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 57.28

57.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.54

12.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

With 146.3 fantasy points in 2025 (9.1 per game), Pollard is the 22nd-ranked player at the RB position and 62nd among all players.

In his last three games, Pollard has put up 36.9 fantasy points (12.3 per game), rushing for 291 yards and scoring one touchdown on 53 carries. He has also contributed 18 yards on three catches (four targets) as a pass-catcher.

Pollard has generated 69.3 fantasy points (13.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 512 yards with three touchdowns on 88 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 21 yards on four grabs (six targets).

The highlight of Pollard's fantasy season so far was Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 28.1 fantasy points. He also had 161 rushing yards on 25 attempts (6.4 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Tony Pollard let down his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 11, when he managed only 2.6 fantasy points (10 carries, 22 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed over 300 yards passing to four players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs against Jacksonville this year.

Only two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed six players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Jaguars have allowed a touchdown reception by 21 players this season.

Just two players have caught more than one TD pass against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

