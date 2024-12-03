Tony Pollard Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard will match up with the 24th-ranked tun defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (133.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Pollard for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Jaguars? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Pollard this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Pollard vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 83.63

83.63 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

0.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.38

17.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard Fantasy Performance

Pollard is currently the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (55th overall), tallying 126.6 total fantasy points (10.6 per game).

During his last three games, Pollard has 26.6 total fantasy points (8.9 per game), toting the ball 41 times for 169 yards and one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 57 yards on nine catches (15 targets).

Pollard has put up 48.3 fantasy points (9.7 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 341 yards with one touchdown on 78 carries. He has also contributed 102 yards on 16 catches (22 targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Pollard's fantasy season so far was Week 12 against the Houston Texans, when he caught three balls on five targets for 10 yards, good for 18.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tony Pollard delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (2.9 points) in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, running for 14 yards on six carries with three catches for 15 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has conceded over 300 yards passing to four players this year.

The Jaguars have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Jacksonville has given up at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Jaguars have allowed four players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed seven players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed a TD catch by 21 players this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed three players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed at least one rushing TD to 13 players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Tony Pollard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.