Tony Pollard Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Denver Broncos -- whose run defense was ranked third in the NFL last year (96.4 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Tony Pollard Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.87

73.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.44

14.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Pollard was 22nd at his position (and 62nd overall) in fantasy points, with 159.7 (10.0 per game).

Pollard picked up 18.9 fantasy points -- 24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 12 against the Houston Texans, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, Pollard finished with 16.8 points (22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD) in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Pollard accumulated 2.9 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 14 yards -- in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Pollard picked up 2.9 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 15 yards -- in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, his second-worst performance of the year.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Last year, Denver allowed only two quarterbacks to amass over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Broncos allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Denver allowed two or more touchdown passes to five opposing QBs.

Last year, the Broncos allowed only three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Denver allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Broncos gave up a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Denver gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to just three players last season.

In the ground game, three players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Broncos last season.

In terms of run defense, Denver gave up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players last season.

Just two players rushed for multiple TDs in a game versus the Broncos last year.

