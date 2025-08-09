Tony Pollard 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Tennessee Titans' Tony Pollard was 22nd among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 159.7. Heading into 2025, he is the 28th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Tony Pollard Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Pollard's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 159.7 62 22 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 130.9 85 28

Tony Pollard 2024 Game-by-Game

Pollard accumulated 18.9 fantasy points -- 24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 versus the Houston Texans. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Bears 15.4 16 82 1 4 3 0 94 Week 2 Jets 10.2 17 62 0 6 5 0 102 Week 3 Packers 2.9 6 14 0 4 3 0 29 Week 4 @Dolphins 16.8 22 88 1 2 2 0 108 Week 6 Colts 14.8 17 93 1 3 3 0 88 Week 7 @Bills 6.5 16 61 0 6 2 0 65 Week 8 @Lions 11.7 20 94 0 4 3 0 117 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tony Pollard vs. Other Titans Rushers

The Titans ran 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Pollard's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tony Pollard 260 1,079 5 32 4.2 Tyjae Spears 84 312 4 11 3.7 Will Levis 45 183 0 7 4.1 Julius Chestnut 22 102 0 4 4.6

