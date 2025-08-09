FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Tony Pollard 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tony Pollard 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Tennessee Titans' Tony Pollard was 22nd among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 159.7. Heading into 2025, he is the 28th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Tony Pollard Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Pollard's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points159.76222
2025 Projected Fantasy Points130.98528

Tony Pollard 2024 Game-by-Game

Pollard accumulated 18.9 fantasy points -- 24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 versus the Houston Texans. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Bears15.41682143094
Week 2Jets10.217620650102
Week 3Packers2.9614043029
Week 4@Dolphins16.822881220108
Week 6Colts14.81793133088
Week 7@Bills6.51661062065
Week 8@Lions11.720940430117

Tony Pollard vs. Other Titans Rushers

The Titans ran 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Pollard's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Tony Pollard2601,0795324.2
Tyjae Spears843124113.7
Will Levis45183074.1
Julius Chestnut22102044.6

Want more data and analysis on Tony Pollard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

