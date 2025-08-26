FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel Futures Day Flash Deal: 50% Profit Boost on NFL Win Total Wagers

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

FanDuel Futures Day Flash Deal: 50% Profit Boost on NFL Win Total Wagers

FanDuel Futures Day is happening TODAY, Tuesday, August 26th!

Have a hunch about what's going to happen this football season? This is the best time to place your futures wagers! FanDuel Futures Day promises 24 hours of boosts, bonuses, and bragging rights.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (ET), you can get a 50% Profit Boost to use on an NFL "To Win X+ Games" and/or "Regular Season Wins" wager!

NFL Win Total Betting Odds

Here are a few of the NFL win total markets, per the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. All eligible markets for this FanDuel promotion are available at FanDuel Sportsbook, including win totals for every NFL team.

6+ Regular Season Wins

6+ Regular Season Wins 2025-26
San Francisco 49ers
Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Rams
Cincinnati Bengals
Washington Commanders
Denver Broncos
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Los Angeles Chargers
Minnesota Vikings
Arizona Cardinals
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears
Seattle Seahawks
Dallas Cowboys
Jacksonville Jaguars
Miami Dolphins
Indianapolis Colts
Carolina Panthers
Las Vegas Raiders
Tennessee Titans
New York Jets
New York Giants
Cleveland Browns
New Orleans Saints

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

8+ Regular Season Wins

8+ Regular Season Wins 2025-26
Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers
Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Rams
Cincinnati Bengals
Washington Commanders
Denver Broncos
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Los Angeles Chargers
Minnesota Vikings
Arizona Cardinals
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Atlanta Falcons
Seattle Seahawks
Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys
Jacksonville Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
Carolina Panthers
Las Vegas Raiders
Tennessee Titans
New York Jets
New York Giants
Cleveland Browns
New Orleans Saints

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

10+ Regular Season Wins

10+ Regular Season Wins 2025-26
Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers
Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Rams
Cincinnati Bengals
Washington Commanders
Denver Broncos
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Los Angeles Chargers
Minnesota Vikings
Arizona Cardinals
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Atlanta Falcons
Seattle Seahawks
Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys
Jacksonville Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
Carolina Panthers
Las Vegas Raiders
Tennessee Titans
New York Jets
New York Giants
New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

FanDuel Futures Day Latest News

Check out some of our NFL win total picks at FanDuel Research.

Stay tuned to FanDuel and FanDuel Sportsbook on X for the latest on Futures Day -- and to FanDuel Research for the best NFL futures bets.

You can also join Bridget Case on YouTube where she talks about who will win the Super Bowl, NFL teams' win totals, Division winners, and more NFL futures bets. Check it out below!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C., KY, WY) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup