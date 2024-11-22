Today's NBA Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Game (11/22/24)

NBA Cup Group Play continues with a juicy eight-game slate headlined by a pair off ESPN games: the Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans followed by the Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets.

Here are the NBA betting odds for each game today.

All NBA predictions via numberFire.

Nets at 76ers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: 76ers (71.85%)

Both the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a slot start in NBA Cup Group Play. The Nets enter at 1-1, following a win over the Charlotte Hornets while the 76ers are still looking for their first win.

Celtics at Wizards Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Celtics (80.92%)

After their big win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday, the Boston Celtics are back to .500 in NBA Cup Group Play. This is just the second game of Group Play for the Washington Wizards, who opened with a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Warriors at Pelicans Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Pelicans (54.03%)

The Warriors look to advance to 3-0 in NBA Cup Group Play after wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies. The Pelicans, meanwhile, are 1-1 following a loss to the Mavericks last time out.

Pacers at Bucks Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Bucks (64.51%)

This is just the second game of NBA Cup Group Play for both the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks opened with a win while the Pacers are searching for their first victory after a loss to the Miami Heat.

Hawks at Bulls Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Bulls (57.76%)

The Hawks have gotten off to an impressive start with wins over the Celtics and Wizards to open group play. The Chicago Bulls' lone match thus far was a loss at the hands of the Cavs.

Trail Blazers at Rockets Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Rockets (82.97%)

Both these teams are 1-0 in the NBA Cup thus far, pushing them to the top of Group A in the West. The Houston Rockets knocked off the Los Angeles Clippers while the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Mavericks at Nuggets Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Nuggets (61.84%)

Both the Mavericks and Nuggets are 1-1 entering Friday night's game. Given the Warriors' 2-0 start, this is a crucial contest for either team if they want to advance to the Knockout Round.

Kings at Clippers Betting Odds

Moneyline Total Points Spread Betting Sacramento Kings @ Los Angeles Clippers Nov 23 3:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

numberFire Prediction: Clippers (57.72%)

This is a bit of a loser leaves town matchup as both the Clippers and Sacramento Kings enter 0-1 in NBA Cup play. The King lost their opener in overtime to the Wolves and will be looking for a bounce-back here.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3-month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.