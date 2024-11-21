Today's NBA Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Game (11/21/24)

Thursday's four-game NBA action tips off with an NBA TV matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

Here are the NBA betting odds for each game today.

All NBA predictions via numberFire.

Pistons at Hornets Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Hornets (53.4%)

The Pistons and Hornets rematch tonight after a 108-107 win by Charlotte on November 6th.

Miles Bridges (27 points on 14 shots) and LaMelo Ball (25 points on 23 shots) led the Hornets in that game, and Charlotte went a perfect 16 of 16 from the free-throw line.

Detroit did dominate in the paint (64-44) in a relatively close battle across the board.

Tonight's game has a tight spread and a solid total.

Timberwolves at Raptors Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Timberwolves (73.2%)

While the Raptors are only 3-12 on the year, all three of their wins have come at home at Scotiabank Arena where they're 3-4. But they're just 1-9 against teams .500 or better this season.

The 8-6 Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-4 on the road (and just 4-4 against teams worse than .500 overall).

These two teams played on Saturday, October 26th, a 112-101 win for the Timberwolves.

Although Gradey Dick led the game in scoring (25 points with 4 triples), Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards each dropped 24 for Minnesota in the victory.

Jazz at Spurs Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Spurs (60.1%)

This is a common early-season meeting so far this year. We'll see this four-game regular-season series end in just a few days (November 26th).

In the first two matchups, the road team has won. San Antonio beat Utah 106-88 back on Halloween, and then the Jazz beat the Spurs in San Antonio 111-110 on November 9th.

San Antonio is looking to start a win streak after beating the Thunder 110-104 on Tuesday.

Utah is in the midst of a three-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Magic at Lakers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Lakers (58.7%)

The Magic are on a back-to-back after playing the Clippers on Wednesday night, a 104-93 loss to snap a six-game win streak.

Orlando is now just 2-7 in road games and 1-5 against teams .500 or better.

The Lakers will be looking to preserve and extend their own six-game win streak to move to 10-4 on the year and remain undefeated at home (7-0).

