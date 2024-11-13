Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Wednesday 11/13/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Pacers at Magic

numberFire Prediction: Magic (58.9%)

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Haliburton Tyrese Haliburton SG Ben Sheppard Ben Sheppard SF Bennedict Mathurin Bennedict Mathurin PF Pascal Siakam Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner Myles Turner

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Suggs Jalen Suggs SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Tristan Da Silva Tristan Da Silva PF Franz Wagner Franz Wagner C Wendell Carter Jr.* (Q) Goga Bitadze

Wendell Carter Jr. is questionable. Goga Bitadze has been starting without him.

Pelicans at Thunder

numberFire Prediction: Thunder (78.2%)

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Brandon Boston Jr. Jose Alvarado SG Trey Murphy III Brandon Boston Jr. SF Brandon Ingram Brandon Ingram PF Javonte Green* Trey Murphy III C Yves Missi Yves Missi

Jose Alvarado (hamstring) is out.

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Aaron Wiggins Isaiah Joe SF Isaiah Joe Aaron Wiggins PF Luguentz Dort Luguentz Dort C Jalen Williams Jalen Williams

Cavaliers at 76ers

numberFire Prediction: Cavaliers (55.1%)

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell SF Isaac Okoro Isaac Okoro PF Evan Mobley Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen (Q) Jarrett Allen

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Kyle Lowry Kyle Lowry SG Kelly Oubre Kelly Oubre SF Paul George Paul George PF Caleb Martin Caleb Martin C Andre Drummond* Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the second night of a back-to-back. Joel Embiid played 26 minutes in his season debut last night.

Celtics at Nets

numberFire Prediction: Celtics (68.8%)

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Derrick White Derrick White SG Jrue Holiday Jrue Holiday SF Jaylen Brown Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum Jayson Tatum C Al Horford Al Horford

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dennis Schroder Dennis Schroder SG Cameron Thomas Cameron Thomas SF Cameron Johnson Cameron Johnson PF Dorian Finney-Smith* (Q) Ziaire Williams C Nicolas Claxton Nicolas Claxton

Dorian Finney-Smith is questionable.

Bulls at Knicks

numberFire Prediction: Knicks (72.1%)

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Josh Giddey Josh Giddey SG Coby White Coby White SF Zach LaVine (Q) Zach LaVine PF Patrick Williams Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Brunson Jalen Brunson SG Mikal Bridges Mikal Bridges SF Josh Hart Josh Hart PF OG Anunoby OG Anunoby C Karl-Anthony Towns Karl-Anthony Towns

Clippers at Rockets

numberFire Prediction: Rockets (54.7%)

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden James Harden SG Terance Mann Terance Mann SF Norman Powell Norman Powell PF Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet* (Q) Amen Thompson SG Jalen Green Jalen Green SF Dillon Brooks Dillon Brooks PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun Alperen Sengun

Wizards at Spurs

numberFire Prediction: Spurs (64.2%)

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jordan Poole Jordan Poole SG Carlton Carrington (Q) Carlton Carrington SF Bilal Coulibaly Bilal Coulibaly PF Jonas Valanciunas* Kyle Kuzma C Alexandre Sarr Alexandre Sarr

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul Chris Paul SG Stephon Castle Stephon Castle SF Julian Champagnie Julian Champagnie PF Harrison Barnes Harrison Barnes C Victor Wembanyama Victor Wembanyama

Pistons at Bucks

numberFire Prediction: Bucks (81.5%)

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham SG Jaden Ivey Jaden Ivey SF Tim Hardaway Jr. (Q) Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Tobias Harris Tobias Harris C Isaiah Stewart* Jalen Duren

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Damian Lillard* (Q) Ryan Rollins SG Andre Jackson Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. SF Taurean Prince Taurean Prince PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Brook Lopez

Timberwolves at Blazers

numberFire Prediction: Timberwolves (82.1%)

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anfernee Simons (Q) Anfernee Simons SG Toumani Camara Toumani Camara SF Deni Avdija* Shaedon Sharpe PF Jerami Grant Jerami Grant C Deandre Ayton (Q) Deandre Ayton

Grizzlies at Lakers

numberFire Prediction: Lakers (65.4%)

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Scotty Pippen Jr. Scotty Pippen Jr. SG Jaylen Wells Jaylen Wells SF Santi Aldama Santi Aldama PF Brandon Clarke (Q) Brandon Clarke C Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Austin Reaves Austin Reaves SG Cam Reddish Cam Reddish SF Rui Hachimura Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James LeBron James C Anthony Davis (Q) Anthony Davis

Suns at Kings

numberFire Prediction: Kings (67.8%)

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyus Jones Tyus Jones SG Devin Booker Devin Booker SF Bradley Beal (Q) Bradley Beal PF Royce O'Neale* Ryan Dunn C Jusuf Nurkic (Q) Jusuf Nurkic

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Kevin Huerter Kevin Huerter SF DeMar DeRozan DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis Domantas Sabonis

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.