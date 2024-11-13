menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Wednesday 11/13/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Subscribe to our newsletter

Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Wednesday 11/13/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Pacers at Magic

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Indiana Pacers
@
Orlando Magic
Nov 14 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Magic (58.9%)

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton
SGBen SheppardBen Sheppard
SFBennedict MathurinBennedict Mathurin
PFPascal SiakamPascal Siakam
CMyles TurnerMyles Turner

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen SuggsJalen Suggs
SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFTristan Da SilvaTristan Da Silva
PFFranz WagnerFranz Wagner
CWendell Carter Jr.* (Q)Goga Bitadze

Wendell Carter Jr. is questionable. Goga Bitadze has been starting without him.

Pelicans at Thunder

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

New Orleans Pelicans
@
Oklahoma City Thunder
Nov 14 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Thunder (78.2%)

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGBrandon Boston Jr.Jose Alvarado
SGTrey Murphy IIIBrandon Boston Jr.
SFBrandon IngramBrandon Ingram
PFJavonte Green*Trey Murphy III
CYves MissiYves Missi

Jose Alvarado (hamstring) is out.

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGAaron WigginsIsaiah Joe
SFIsaiah JoeAaron Wiggins
PFLuguentz DortLuguentz Dort
CJalen WilliamsJalen Williams

Cavaliers at 76ers

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Cleveland Cavaliers
@
Philadelphia 76ers
Nov 14 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Cavaliers (55.1%)

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius GarlandDarius Garland
SGDonovan MitchellDonovan Mitchell
SFIsaac OkoroIsaac Okoro
PFEvan MobleyEvan Mobley
CJarrett Allen (Q)Jarrett Allen

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKyle LowryKyle Lowry
SGKelly OubreKelly Oubre
SFPaul GeorgePaul George
PFCaleb MartinCaleb Martin
CAndre Drummond*Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the second night of a back-to-back. Joel Embiid played 26 minutes in his season debut last night.

Celtics at Nets

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Boston Celtics
@
Brooklyn Nets
Nov 14 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Celtics (68.8%)

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDerrick WhiteDerrick White
SGJrue HolidayJrue Holiday
SFJaylen BrownJaylen Brown
PFJayson TatumJayson Tatum
CAl HorfordAl Horford

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDennis SchroderDennis Schroder
SGCameron ThomasCameron Thomas
SFCameron JohnsonCameron Johnson
PFDorian Finney-Smith* (Q)Ziaire Williams
CNicolas ClaxtonNicolas Claxton

Dorian Finney-Smith is questionable.

Bulls at Knicks

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Chicago Bulls
@
New York Knicks
Nov 14 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Knicks (72.1%)

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJosh GiddeyJosh Giddey
SGCoby WhiteCoby White
SFZach LaVine (Q)Zach LaVine
PFPatrick WilliamsPatrick Williams
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen BrunsonJalen Brunson
SGMikal BridgesMikal Bridges
SFJosh HartJosh Hart
PFOG AnunobyOG Anunoby
CKarl-Anthony TownsKarl-Anthony Towns

Clippers at Rockets

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Los Angeles Clippers
@
Houston Rockets
Nov 14 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Rockets (54.7%)

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames HardenJames Harden
SGTerance MannTerance Mann
SFNorman PowellNorman Powell
PFDerrick Jones Jr.Derrick Jones Jr.
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleet* (Q)Amen Thompson
SGJalen GreenJalen Green
SFDillon BrooksDillon Brooks
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen SengunAlperen Sengun

Wizards at Spurs

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Washington Wizards
@
San Antonio Spurs
Nov 14 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Spurs (64.2%)

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJordan PooleJordan Poole
SGCarlton Carrington (Q)Carlton Carrington
SFBilal CoulibalyBilal Coulibaly
PFJonas Valanciunas*Kyle Kuzma
CAlexandre SarrAlexandre Sarr

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris PaulChris Paul
SGStephon CastleStephon Castle
SFJulian ChampagnieJulian Champagnie
PFHarrison BarnesHarrison Barnes
CVictor WembanyamaVictor Wembanyama

Pistons at Bucks

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Detroit Pistons
@
Milwaukee Bucks
Nov 14 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Bucks (81.5%)

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCade CunninghamCade Cunningham
SGJaden IveyJaden Ivey
SFTim Hardaway Jr. (Q)Tim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias HarrisTobias Harris
CIsaiah Stewart*Jalen Duren

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDamian Lillard* (Q)Ryan Rollins
SGAndre Jackson Jr.Andre Jackson Jr.
SFTaurean PrinceTaurean Prince
PFGiannis AntetokounmpoGiannis Antetokounmpo
CBrook LopezBrook Lopez

Timberwolves at Blazers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Minnesota Timberwolves
@
Portland Trail Blazers
Nov 14 3:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Timberwolves (82.1%)

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike ConleyMike Conley
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius RandleJulius Randle
CRudy GobertRudy Gobert

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnfernee Simons (Q)Anfernee Simons
SGToumani CamaraToumani Camara
SFDeni Avdija*Shaedon Sharpe
PFJerami GrantJerami Grant
CDeandre Ayton (Q)Deandre Ayton

Grizzlies at Lakers

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Memphis Grizzlies
@
Los Angeles Lakers
Nov 14 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Lakers (65.4%)

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGScotty Pippen Jr.Scotty Pippen Jr.
SGJaylen WellsJaylen Wells
SFSanti AldamaSanti Aldama
PFBrandon Clarke (Q)Brandon Clarke
CJaren Jackson Jr.Jaren Jackson Jr.

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAustin ReavesAustin Reaves
SGCam ReddishCam Reddish
SFRui HachimuraRui Hachimura
PFLeBron JamesLeBron James
CAnthony Davis (Q)Anthony Davis

Suns at Kings

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Phoenix Suns
@
Sacramento Kings
Nov 14 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Kings (67.8%)

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyus JonesTyus Jones
SGDevin BookerDevin Booker
SFBradley Beal (Q)Bradley Beal
PFRoyce O'Neale*Ryan Dunn
CJusuf Nurkic (Q)Jusuf Nurkic

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGKevin HuerterKevin Huerter
SFDeMar DeRozanDeMar DeRozan
PFKeegan MurrayKeegan Murray
CDomantas SabonisDomantas Sabonis

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup