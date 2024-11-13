Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Wednesday 11/13/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Pacers at Magic
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Magic (58.9%)
Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Ben Sheppard
|Ben Sheppard
|SF
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Bennedict Mathurin
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Myles Turner
|Myles Turner
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Tristan Da Silva
|Tristan Da Silva
|PF
|Franz Wagner
|Franz Wagner
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.* (Q)
|Goga Bitadze
Wendell Carter Jr. is questionable. Goga Bitadze has been starting without him.
Pelicans at Thunder
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Thunder (78.2%)
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|Jose Alvarado
|SG
|Trey Murphy III
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|SF
|Brandon Ingram
|Brandon Ingram
|PF
|Javonte Green*
|Trey Murphy III
|C
|Yves Missi
|Yves Missi
Jose Alvarado (hamstring) is out.
Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Aaron Wiggins
|Isaiah Joe
|SF
|Isaiah Joe
|Aaron Wiggins
|PF
|Luguentz Dort
|Luguentz Dort
|C
|Jalen Williams
|Jalen Williams
Cavaliers at 76ers
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Cavaliers (55.1%)
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Donovan Mitchell
|SF
|Isaac Okoro
|Isaac Okoro
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Jarrett Allen (Q)
|Jarrett Allen
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Kyle Lowry
|SG
|Kelly Oubre
|Kelly Oubre
|SF
|Paul George
|Paul George
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Caleb Martin
|C
|Andre Drummond*
|Joel Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers are on the second night of a back-to-back. Joel Embiid played 26 minutes in his season debut last night.
Celtics at Nets
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Celtics (68.8%)
Boston Celtics Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Derrick White
|Derrick White
|SG
|Jrue Holiday
|Jrue Holiday
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|Jaylen Brown
|PF
|Jayson Tatum
|Jayson Tatum
|C
|Al Horford
|Al Horford
Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dennis Schroder
|Dennis Schroder
|SG
|Cameron Thomas
|Cameron Thomas
|SF
|Cameron Johnson
|Cameron Johnson
|PF
|Dorian Finney-Smith* (Q)
|Ziaire Williams
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|Nicolas Claxton
Dorian Finney-Smith is questionable.
Bulls at Knicks
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Knicks (72.1%)
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Josh Giddey
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Coby White
|Coby White
|SF
|Zach LaVine (Q)
|Zach LaVine
|PF
|Patrick Williams
|Patrick Williams
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
New York Knicks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Mikal Bridges
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|Josh Hart
|Josh Hart
|PF
|OG Anunoby
|OG Anunoby
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Karl-Anthony Towns
Clippers at Rockets
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Rockets (54.7%)
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden
|James Harden
|SG
|Terance Mann
|Terance Mann
|SF
|Norman Powell
|Norman Powell
|PF
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet* (Q)
|Amen Thompson
|SG
|Jalen Green
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|Dillon Brooks
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|Alperen Sengun
Wizards at Spurs
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Spurs (64.2%)
Washington Wizards Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|Jordan Poole
|SG
|Carlton Carrington (Q)
|Carlton Carrington
|SF
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Bilal Coulibaly
|PF
|Jonas Valanciunas*
|Kyle Kuzma
|C
|Alexandre Sarr
|Alexandre Sarr
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul
|Chris Paul
|SG
|Stephon Castle
|Stephon Castle
|SF
|Julian Champagnie
|Julian Champagnie
|PF
|Harrison Barnes
|Harrison Barnes
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|Victor Wembanyama
Pistons at Bucks
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Bucks (81.5%)
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Cade Cunningham
|Cade Cunningham
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Jaden Ivey
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr. (Q)
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Isaiah Stewart*
|Jalen Duren
Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Damian Lillard* (Q)
|Ryan Rollins
|SG
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|SF
|Taurean Prince
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|C
|Brook Lopez
|Brook Lopez
Timberwolves at Blazers
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Timberwolves (82.1%)
Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley
|Mike Conley
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle
|Julius Randle
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Rudy Gobert
Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anfernee Simons (Q)
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Toumani Camara
|Toumani Camara
|SF
|Deni Avdija*
|Shaedon Sharpe
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|Jerami Grant
|C
|Deandre Ayton (Q)
|Deandre Ayton
Grizzlies at Lakers
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Lakers (65.4%)
Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|SG
|Jaylen Wells
|Jaylen Wells
|SF
|Santi Aldama
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Brandon Clarke (Q)
|Brandon Clarke
|C
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Austin Reaves
|Austin Reaves
|SG
|Cam Reddish
|Cam Reddish
|SF
|Rui Hachimura
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|LeBron James
|LeBron James
|C
|Anthony Davis (Q)
|Anthony Davis
Suns at Kings
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Kings (67.8%)
Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Tyus Jones
|SG
|Devin Booker
|Devin Booker
|SF
|Bradley Beal (Q)
|Bradley Beal
|PF
|Royce O'Neale*
|Ryan Dunn
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic (Q)
|Jusuf Nurkic
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Kevin Huerter
|Kevin Huerter
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|DeMar DeRozan
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|Keegan Murray
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Domantas Sabonis
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.