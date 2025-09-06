2 Best Bets for the US Open Men's Final: Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz

The US Open is into the final weekend, and FanDuel Sportsbook has US Open odds for both championship matches.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the men's championship on Sunday, marking their third straight Grand Slam final against each other. Let's see where we can find betting value.

Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open Championship

Sinner and Alcaraz continue to be inevitable, but tennis fans will happily watch another chapter in a rivalry that will likely dominate the sport for years to come. This matchup ensures that these two will have combined to win 8 straight Grand Slams and 9 of the last 10.

While Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 9-5, Sinner has won three of the past four major finals, and it would be four in a row were it not for Alcaraz's epic comeback at the French Open.

The Italian has also won the last three hard-court majors, meaning he's won 27 straight matches between the US Open and Australian Open. Unlike clay and grass, Sinner has the edge on hard courts over Alcaraz, and he owns the highest Elo rating on the surface, per Tennis Abstract.

Both players have played at an extremely high level. Sinner has been broken just four times while Alcaraz has been broken twice.

In fact, Carlos hasn't dropped a set all tournament, whereas Jannik has faced a bit more adversity after going four sets against Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov. There's little question that the Spaniard brings his A-game into this match.

Still, Sinner was already able to defeat Alcaraz at Wimbledon and should've finished the deal at the French Open, two tournaments where the conditions are ideal for Alcaraz. Were Carlos a bigger underdog, I could be tempted to go in his direction, but with Sinner being a modest favorite, I'm sticking with him to cross the finish line.

For another angle, it's easy to see this going four or five sets -- particularly with both playing so well -- and that's the norm for these two in majors. Their five Grand Slam matches have gone 39, 56, 45, 59, and 40 total match games, meaning they've either sailed over 40 total match games or barely missed in every encounter.

