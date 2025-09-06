3 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Michigan at Oklahoma

Did you enjoy last weekend's three insane ranked matchups? Of course you did. We're all itching for another weekend like that.

Well, Week 2 has just one to offer, but it's a dandy of potential dark horse College Football Playoff teams thanks to upgrades at signal-caller. The Michigan Wolverines and Oklahoma Sooners start this home-and-home series in Norman, meaning we'll see these two rematch in "The Big House" next year.

In primetime at 7:30 P.M. EST on Saturday, all eyes on the college football landscape will be on Michigan-Oklahoma. How can we bet the game at FanDuel?

Michigan at Oklahoma Betting Picks

I seemingly adopt a team every offseason, and this year, it was the Sooners after the perfect offseason changes. It'd be a bit fraudulent to abandon them now.

OU had the defense. They were 21st in yards per play (4.8 YPP) allowed a year ago, and all 11 starters on that side are returning underclassmen or graduate transfers. Good luck to anyone trying to move the football on this squad -- especially true freshman Bryce Underwood in his second career start for UM. This isn't the New Mexico Lobos at home anymore.

Plus, the John Mateer era got off to a picture-perfect start a week ago. Mateer transferred in from the Washington State Cougars as the returning FBS leader in total touchdowns (44), and he bullied FCS Illinois State for four scores in three quarters of action last week while averaging 10.51 yards per attempt (YPA).

On the positive side of a key number (6.0), I don't mind laying a touchdown with the better defense and an offense that has some continuity given Mateer and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, a duo at Wazzu last season, picked right up where they left off last week.

It speaks to the general scoring expectations in this game that Mateer is +145 for a touchdown with his legs.

Otherwise, the gunslinger scrambled for a rushing score in 11 of 12 games last year in an identical system. Some of that is due to superior options at the goal line like tailbacks Jadyn Ott and Jovantae Barnes, but that tandem didn't stop him from scoring last week in a game where his legs weren't necessary. It's just kind of who "Johnny Football 2.0" is.

Mateer had six designed carries or scrambles last week, and that's an element that can stay consistent against a Michigan defense that was strong in its own right a season ago (4.7 YPP allowed) despite losing several pieces.

My projections have Mateer recording 7.1 rush attempts, 29.9 rushing yards, and 0.81 rushing scores on Saturday. At that TD projection, I'd have expected closer to -125 odds for him to cross the end zone. That number also would have better fit his trend from a year ago, too.

I sort of know what I'm getting from Mateer. I have no idea what to expect from Bryce Underwood.

The five-star recruit won Big Blue's quarterback job in camp, and he definitely looked the part in a home tune-up against New Mexico. He completed 67.7% of his passes and posted 8.10 YPA. Frankly, the dude looks like a cyborg.

Interestingly, he didn't record a designed rush attempt or scramble last week -- just two sacks (or give-ups) for -5 yards. If the Wolverines are indeed trailing this one, a lot will be thrust onto the youngster's plate in a hostile environment.

Efficiency shouldn't be a given in this situation, but it is worth noting that OU was just 83rd in passing YPA allowed last year (7.6) as a pass funnel. That worked well against a Jalen Milroe, but they also got carved up by LaNorris Sellers and Jaxson Dart.

Where does the frosh fall on that scale? Probably high enough to pass this low mark in a negative script. I've got Underwood projected for 208.8 median passing yards.

