NBA

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Thursday 10/31/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Thursday 10/31/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Milwaukee at Memphis

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDamian LillardDamian Lillard
SGGary Trent Jr.Gary Trent Jr.
SFTaurean PrinceTaurean Prince
PFGiannis Antetokounmpo (Q)Giannis Antetokounmpo
CBrook LopezBrook Lopez

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable.

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJa MorantJa Morant
SGMarcus Smart* (Q)Desmond Bane
SFDesmond Bane (Q)Santi Aldama
PFJaren Jackson Jr.Jaren Jackson Jr.
CZach EdeyZach Edey

Houston at Dallas

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleetFred VanVleet
SGJalen GreenJalen Green
SFDillon BrooksDillon Brooks
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen SengunAlperen Sengun

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLuka DoncicLuka Doncic
SGKyrie IrvingKyrie Irving
SFKlay ThompsonKlay Thompson
PFPJ WashingtonPJ Washington
CDaniel GaffordDaniel Gafford

San Antonio at Utah

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris PaulChris Paul
SGJulian ChampagnieJulian Champagnie
SFHarrison BarnesHarrison Barnes
PFJeremy SochanJeremy Sochan
CVictor WembanyamaVictor Wembanyama

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCollin SextonCollin Sexton
SGKeyonte GeorgeKeyonte George
SFLauri Markkanen (Q)Lauri Markkanen
PFJohn CollinsJohn Collins
CWalker KesslerWalker Kessler

Phoenix at LA Clippers

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyus JonesTyus Jones
SGDevin BookerDevin Booker
SFBradley Beal (Q)Bradley Beal
PFKevin DurantKevin Durant
CJusuf NurkicJusuf Nurkic

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames HardenJames Harden
SGTerance MannTerance Mann
SFNorman PowellNorman Powell
PFDerrick Jones Jr.Derrick Jones Jr.
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

