Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Thursday 10/31/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Milwaukee at Memphis

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Damian Lillard Damian Lillard SG Gary Trent Jr. Gary Trent Jr. SF Taurean Prince Taurean Prince PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q) Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Brook Lopez

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable.

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Ja Morant Ja Morant SG Marcus Smart* (Q) Desmond Bane SF Desmond Bane (Q) Santi Aldama PF Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr. C Zach Edey Zach Edey

Houston at Dallas

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet Fred VanVleet SG Jalen Green Jalen Green SF Dillon Brooks Dillon Brooks PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun Alperen Sengun

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Luka Doncic Luka Doncic SG Kyrie Irving Kyrie Irving SF Klay Thompson Klay Thompson PF PJ Washington PJ Washington C Daniel Gafford Daniel Gafford

San Antonio at Utah

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul Chris Paul SG Julian Champagnie Julian Champagnie SF Harrison Barnes Harrison Barnes PF Jeremy Sochan Jeremy Sochan C Victor Wembanyama Victor Wembanyama

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Collin Sexton Collin Sexton SG Keyonte George Keyonte George SF Lauri Markkanen (Q) Lauri Markkanen PF John Collins John Collins C Walker Kessler Walker Kessler

Phoenix at LA Clippers

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Clippers Nov 1 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyus Jones Tyus Jones SG Devin Booker Devin Booker SF Bradley Beal (Q) Bradley Beal PF Kevin Durant Kevin Durant C Jusuf Nurkic Jusuf Nurkic

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden James Harden SG Terance Mann Terance Mann SF Norman Powell Norman Powell PF Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.