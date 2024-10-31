Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Thursday 10/31/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Milwaukee at Memphis
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|Damian Lillard
|SG
|Gary Trent Jr.
|Gary Trent Jr.
|SF
|Taurean Prince
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q)
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|C
|Brook Lopez
|Brook Lopez
- Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable.
Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Ja Morant
|Ja Morant
|SG
|Marcus Smart* (Q)
|Desmond Bane
|SF
|Desmond Bane (Q)
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|C
|Zach Edey
|Zach Edey
Houston at Dallas
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|Fred VanVleet
|SG
|Jalen Green
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|Dillon Brooks
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|Alperen Sengun
Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Luka Doncic
|Luka Doncic
|SG
|Kyrie Irving
|Kyrie Irving
|SF
|Klay Thompson
|Klay Thompson
|PF
|PJ Washington
|PJ Washington
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Daniel Gafford
San Antonio at Utah
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul
|Chris Paul
|SG
|Julian Champagnie
|Julian Champagnie
|SF
|Harrison Barnes
|Harrison Barnes
|PF
|Jeremy Sochan
|Jeremy Sochan
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|Victor Wembanyama
Utah Jazz Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Collin Sexton
|Collin Sexton
|SG
|Keyonte George
|Keyonte George
|SF
|Lauri Markkanen (Q)
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|John Collins
|John Collins
|C
|Walker Kessler
|Walker Kessler
Phoenix at LA Clippers
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Tyus Jones
|SG
|Devin Booker
|Devin Booker
|SF
|Bradley Beal (Q)
|Bradley Beal
|PF
|Kevin Durant
|Kevin Durant
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Jusuf Nurkic
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden
|James Harden
|SG
|Terance Mann
|Terance Mann
|SF
|Norman Powell
|Norman Powell
|PF
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
