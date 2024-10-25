menu item
NBA

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Friday 10/25/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Friday 10/25/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

An asterisk (*) indicates a new projected starter compared to the team's prior starting lineup.

Today's NBA Lineup Projections

Brooklyn at Orlando

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Brooklyn Nets
@
Orlando Magic
Oct 25 11:10pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDennis SchroderDennis Schroder
SGCameron ThomasCameron Thomas
SFCameron JohnsonCameron Johnson
PFDorian Finney-SmithBen Simmons
CBen SimmonsDorian Finney-Smith

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen SuggsJalen Suggs
SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFFranz WagnerFranz Wagner
PFPaolo BancheroPaolo Banchero
CWendell Carter Jr.Wendell Carter Jr.

Philadelphia at Toronto

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Philadelphia 76ers
@
Toronto Raptors
Oct 25 11:10pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese MaxeyTyrese Maxey
SGCaleb Martin*Eric Gordon
SFKenyon Martin Jr.Kelly Oubre
PFKelly OubreKenyon Martin Jr.
CAndre DrummondAndre Drummond

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDavion Mitchell*Immanuel Quickley
SGGradey DickGradey Dick
SFOchai AgbajiOchai Agbaji
PFScottie BarnesScottie Barnes
CJakob PoeltlJakob Poeltl

Detroit at Cleveland

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Detroit Pistons
@
Cleveland Cavaliers
Oct 25 11:40pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCade CunninghamCade Cunningham
SGJaden IveyJaden Ivey
SFTim Hardaway Jr.Tim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias HarrisTobias Harris
CJalen DurenJalen Duren

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius GarlandDarius Garland
SGDonovan MitchellDonovan Mitchell
SFDean WadeDean Wade
PFEvan MobleyEvan Mobley
CJarrett AllenJarrett Allen

Charlotte at Atlanta

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Charlotte Hornets
@
Atlanta Hawks
Oct 25 11:40pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLaMelo BallLaMelo Ball
SGSeth Curry*Brandon Miller
SFMiles BridgesMiles Bridges
PFCody Martin*Grant Williams
CNick RichardsNick Richards

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTrae YoungTrae Young
SGDyson DanielsDyson Daniels
SFDe'Andre HunterDe'Andre Hunter
PFJalen JohnsonJalen Johnson
CClint CapelaClint Capela

Indiana at New York

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Indiana Pacers
@
New York Knicks
Oct 25 11:40pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton
SGAndrew NembhardAndrew Nembhard
SFAaron NesmithAaron Nesmith
PFPascal SiakamPascal Siakam
CMyles TurnerMyles Turner

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen BrunsonJalen Brunson
SGMikal BridgesJosh Hart
SFOG AnunobyMikal Bridges
PFJosh HartOG Anunoby
CKarl-Anthony TownsKarl-Anthony Towns

Memphis at Houston

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Memphis Grizzlies
@
Houston Rockets
Oct 26 12:10am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJa MorantJa Morant
SGMarcus SmartMarcus Smart
SFDesmond BaneDesmond Bane
PFSanti AldamaSanti Aldama
CZach EdeyZach Edey

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleetFred VanVleet
SGJalen GreenJalen Green
SFDillon BrooksDillon Brooks
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen SengunAlperen Sengun

Chicago at Milwaukee

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Chicago Bulls
@
Milwaukee Bucks
Oct 26 12:10am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCoby WhiteCoby White
SGJosh GiddeyJosh Giddey
SFZach LaVineZach LaVine
PFPatrick WilliamsPatrick Williams
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDamian LillardDamian Lillard
SGGary Trent Jr.Gary Trent Jr.
SFTaurean PrinceTaurean Prince
PFGiannis AntetokounmpoGiannis Antetokounmpo
CBrook LopezBrook Lopez

Golden State at Utah

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Golden State Warriors
@
Utah Jazz
Oct 26 1:40am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGStephen CurryStephen Curry
SGAndrew Wiggins*Brandin Podziemski
SFJonathan KumingaJonathan Kuminga
PFDraymond GreenDraymond Green
CTrayce Jackson-DavisTrayce Jackson-Davis

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCollin SextonCollin Sexton
SGKeyonte GeorgeKeyonte George
SFTaylor HendricksTaylor Hendricks
PFLauri MarkkanenLauri Markkanen
CWalker KesslerWalker Kessler

Phoenix at LA Lakers

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Phoenix Suns
@
Los Angeles Lakers
Oct 26 2:10am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyus JonesTyus Jones
SGDevin BookerDevin Booker
SFBradley BealBradley Beal
PFKevin DurantKevin Durant
CJusuf NurkicJusuf Nurkic

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGD'Angelo RussellD'Angelo Russell
SGAustin ReavesAustin Reaves
SFRui HachimuraRui Hachimura
PFLeBron JamesLeBron James
CAnthony DavisAnthony Davis

New Orleans at Portland

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

New Orleans Pelicans
@
Portland Trail Blazers
Oct 26 2:10am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJose Alvarado*Dejounte Murray
SGC.J. McCollumC.J. McCollum
SFBrandon IngramBrandon Ingram
PFZion Williamson*Herbert Jones
CDaniel TheisDaniel Theis

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnfernee SimonsAnfernee Simons
SGToumani CamaraToumani Camara
SFDeni AvdijaDeni Avdija
PFJerami GrantJerami Grant
CDeandre AytonDeandre Ayton

