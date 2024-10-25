Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Friday 10/25/24
An asterisk (*) indicates a new projected starter compared to the team's prior starting lineup.
Today's NBA Lineup Projections
Brooklyn at Orlando
Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dennis Schroder
|Dennis Schroder
|SG
|Cameron Thomas
|Cameron Thomas
|SF
|Cameron Johnson
|Cameron Johnson
|PF
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Ben Simmons
|C
|Ben Simmons
|Dorian Finney-Smith
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Franz Wagner
|Franz Wagner
|PF
|Paolo Banchero
|Paolo Banchero
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Wendell Carter Jr.
Philadelphia at Toronto
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|Tyrese Maxey
|SG
|Caleb Martin*
|Eric Gordon
|SF
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|Kelly Oubre
|PF
|Kelly Oubre
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|C
|Andre Drummond
|Andre Drummond
Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Davion Mitchell*
|Immanuel Quickley
|SG
|Gradey Dick
|Gradey Dick
|SF
|Ochai Agbaji
|Ochai Agbaji
|PF
|Scottie Barnes
|Scottie Barnes
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|Jakob Poeltl
Detroit at Cleveland
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Cade Cunningham
|Cade Cunningham
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Jaden Ivey
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Jalen Duren
|Jalen Duren
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Donovan Mitchell
|SF
|Dean Wade
|Dean Wade
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Jarrett Allen
Charlotte at Atlanta
Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|LaMelo Ball
|LaMelo Ball
|SG
|Seth Curry*
|Brandon Miller
|SF
|Miles Bridges
|Miles Bridges
|PF
|Cody Martin*
|Grant Williams
|C
|Nick Richards
|Nick Richards
Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Trae Young
|Trae Young
|SG
|Dyson Daniels
|Dyson Daniels
|SF
|De'Andre Hunter
|De'Andre Hunter
|PF
|Jalen Johnson
|Jalen Johnson
|C
|Clint Capela
|Clint Capela
Indiana at New York
Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Andrew Nembhard
|Andrew Nembhard
|SF
|Aaron Nesmith
|Aaron Nesmith
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Myles Turner
|Myles Turner
New York Knicks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Mikal Bridges
|Josh Hart
|SF
|OG Anunoby
|Mikal Bridges
|PF
|Josh Hart
|OG Anunoby
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Karl-Anthony Towns
Memphis at Houston
Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Ja Morant
|Ja Morant
|SG
|Marcus Smart
|Marcus Smart
|SF
|Desmond Bane
|Desmond Bane
|PF
|Santi Aldama
|Santi Aldama
|C
|Zach Edey
|Zach Edey
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|Fred VanVleet
|SG
|Jalen Green
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|Dillon Brooks
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|Alperen Sengun
Chicago at Milwaukee
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Coby White
|Coby White
|SG
|Josh Giddey
|Josh Giddey
|SF
|Zach LaVine
|Zach LaVine
|PF
|Patrick Williams
|Patrick Williams
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|Damian Lillard
|SG
|Gary Trent Jr.
|Gary Trent Jr.
|SF
|Taurean Prince
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|C
|Brook Lopez
|Brook Lopez
Golden State at Utah
Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Stephen Curry
|Stephen Curry
|SG
|Andrew Wiggins*
|Brandin Podziemski
|SF
|Jonathan Kuminga
|Jonathan Kuminga
|PF
|Draymond Green
|Draymond Green
|C
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
Utah Jazz Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Collin Sexton
|Collin Sexton
|SG
|Keyonte George
|Keyonte George
|SF
|Taylor Hendricks
|Taylor Hendricks
|PF
|Lauri Markkanen
|Lauri Markkanen
|C
|Walker Kessler
|Walker Kessler
Phoenix at LA Lakers
Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Tyus Jones
|SG
|Devin Booker
|Devin Booker
|SF
|Bradley Beal
|Bradley Beal
|PF
|Kevin Durant
|Kevin Durant
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Jusuf Nurkic
Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|D'Angelo Russell
|D'Angelo Russell
|SG
|Austin Reaves
|Austin Reaves
|SF
|Rui Hachimura
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|LeBron James
|LeBron James
|C
|Anthony Davis
|Anthony Davis
New Orleans at Portland
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jose Alvarado*
|Dejounte Murray
|SG
|C.J. McCollum
|C.J. McCollum
|SF
|Brandon Ingram
|Brandon Ingram
|PF
|Zion Williamson*
|Herbert Jones
|C
|Daniel Theis
|Daniel Theis
Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anfernee Simons
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Toumani Camara
|Toumani Camara
|SF
|Deni Avdija
|Deni Avdija
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|Jerami Grant
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|Deandre Ayton
