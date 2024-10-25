Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Friday 10/25/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

An asterisk (*) indicates a new projected starter compared to the team's prior starting lineup.

Today's NBA Lineup Projections

Brooklyn at Orlando

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dennis Schroder Dennis Schroder SG Cameron Thomas Cameron Thomas SF Cameron Johnson Cameron Johnson PF Dorian Finney-Smith Ben Simmons C Ben Simmons Dorian Finney-Smith

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Suggs Jalen Suggs SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Franz Wagner Franz Wagner PF Paolo Banchero Paolo Banchero C Wendell Carter Jr. Wendell Carter Jr.

Philadelphia at Toronto

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Maxey Tyrese Maxey SG Caleb Martin* Eric Gordon SF Kenyon Martin Jr. Kelly Oubre PF Kelly Oubre Kenyon Martin Jr. C Andre Drummond Andre Drummond

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Davion Mitchell* Immanuel Quickley SG Gradey Dick Gradey Dick SF Ochai Agbaji Ochai Agbaji PF Scottie Barnes Scottie Barnes C Jakob Poeltl Jakob Poeltl

Detroit at Cleveland

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham SG Jaden Ivey Jaden Ivey SF Tim Hardaway Jr. Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Tobias Harris Tobias Harris C Jalen Duren Jalen Duren

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell SF Dean Wade Dean Wade PF Evan Mobley Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen Jarrett Allen

Charlotte at Atlanta

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG LaMelo Ball LaMelo Ball SG Seth Curry* Brandon Miller SF Miles Bridges Miles Bridges PF Cody Martin* Grant Williams C Nick Richards Nick Richards

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Trae Young Trae Young SG Dyson Daniels Dyson Daniels SF De'Andre Hunter De'Andre Hunter PF Jalen Johnson Jalen Johnson C Clint Capela Clint Capela

Indiana at New York

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Haliburton Tyrese Haliburton SG Andrew Nembhard Andrew Nembhard SF Aaron Nesmith Aaron Nesmith PF Pascal Siakam Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner Myles Turner

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Brunson Jalen Brunson SG Mikal Bridges Josh Hart SF OG Anunoby Mikal Bridges PF Josh Hart OG Anunoby C Karl-Anthony Towns Karl-Anthony Towns

Memphis at Houston

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Ja Morant Ja Morant SG Marcus Smart Marcus Smart SF Desmond Bane Desmond Bane PF Santi Aldama Santi Aldama C Zach Edey Zach Edey

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet Fred VanVleet SG Jalen Green Jalen Green SF Dillon Brooks Dillon Brooks PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun Alperen Sengun

Chicago at Milwaukee

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Coby White Coby White SG Josh Giddey Josh Giddey SF Zach LaVine Zach LaVine PF Patrick Williams Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Damian Lillard Damian Lillard SG Gary Trent Jr. Gary Trent Jr. SF Taurean Prince Taurean Prince PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Brook Lopez

Golden State at Utah

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Stephen Curry Stephen Curry SG Andrew Wiggins* Brandin Podziemski SF Jonathan Kuminga Jonathan Kuminga PF Draymond Green Draymond Green C Trayce Jackson-Davis Trayce Jackson-Davis

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Collin Sexton Collin Sexton SG Keyonte George Keyonte George SF Taylor Hendricks Taylor Hendricks PF Lauri Markkanen Lauri Markkanen C Walker Kessler Walker Kessler

Phoenix at LA Lakers

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyus Jones Tyus Jones SG Devin Booker Devin Booker SF Bradley Beal Bradley Beal PF Kevin Durant Kevin Durant C Jusuf Nurkic Jusuf Nurkic

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG D'Angelo Russell D'Angelo Russell SG Austin Reaves Austin Reaves SF Rui Hachimura Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James LeBron James C Anthony Davis Anthony Davis

New Orleans at Portland

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jose Alvarado* Dejounte Murray SG C.J. McCollum C.J. McCollum SF Brandon Ingram Brandon Ingram PF Zion Williamson* Herbert Jones C Daniel Theis Daniel Theis

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anfernee Simons Anfernee Simons SG Toumani Camara Toumani Camara SF Deni Avdija Deni Avdija PF Jerami Grant Jerami Grant C Deandre Ayton Deandre Ayton

